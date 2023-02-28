Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Tuesday, 28 February 2023, 20:00 HKT/SGT
来源 ZeroBounce
ZeroBounce 发布 2023 年电子邮件列表衰减报告

加利福尼亚州圣巴巴拉, 2023年2月28日 - (亚太商讯)  - ZeroBounce 宣布发布 2023 年电子邮件列表衰减报告，揭示有关电子邮件数据库生命周期的最新统计数据。 在报告中，ZeroBounce 分享了它在验证超过 60 亿个电子邮件地址后收集的数据趋势。

ZeroBounce 发布 2023 年电子邮件列表衰减报告

这些发现让电子邮件营销人员和依赖电子邮件进行重要通信的公司大开眼界。ZeroBounce 报告显示，平均每年至少有 22.71% 的电子邮件列表退化。 在 20.19%，无效的电子邮件地址构成了电子邮件验证和可传递性公司处理的大部分过时数据。 同样普遍的是包罗万象、一次性、滥用、垃圾邮件陷阱和有毒电子邮件地址。 总的来说，ZeroBounce 验证的所有电子邮件中只有 57.21% 有效且可以安全使用。

ZeroBounce 创始人兼首席执行官 Liviu Tanase 表示：“任何数据库都可能获取质量低劣的电子邮件地址，从而导致电子邮件的送达率直线下降。” “到达收件箱变得越来越困难，使用健康的电子邮件数据库是必须的。这份报告清楚地描绘了电子邮件数据降级的速度。好消息是电子邮件营销人员可以掌握他们的电子邮件列表健康状况，因此他们可以在收件箱中增加收入。”

2023 年电子邮件列表衰减报告还揭示了用户在填写注册表单时拼错电子邮件地址的可能性有多大。 在短短一年内，ZeroBounce 通过其实时电子邮件验证 API 检测到超过 1000 万个拼写错误。 因此，该软件可以防止潜在的反弹，并继续确保公司建立更可靠的潜在客户获取计划。

ZeroBounce 首席运营官Brian Minick表示：“放弃过时的数据会使电子邮件列表的响应速度更快，也更有可能转化。虽然许多公司都关注数量，但那些关注数据质量的公司将会看到电子邮件投资回报率的提升。”

为了创建这份报告，ZeroBounce 分析了它在 2022 年 1 月至 2022 年 12 月期间处理的数据。这些基准适用于各个行业的各种规模的公司，因为 ZeroBounce 的客户范围从独立企业主到财富 500 强公司。

https://www.zerobounce.net/email-list-decay.html 阅读完整的 2023 年电子邮件列表衰减报告。

最近，ZeroBounce 重新启动了其平台，现在提供 99% 的准确电子邮件验证、更高的安全性以及更现代和直观的用户体验。

关于 ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce 是一个电子邮件验证和送达率平台，帮助超过 200,000 名客户将更多电子邮件放入收件箱。该服务会删除电子邮件拼写错误、不存在和滥用的电子邮件帐户、垃圾邮件陷阱和其他有风险的电子邮件地址。 ZeroBounce 的电子邮件送达率工具包进一步支持收件箱放置。 该公司最近获得了 SOC 2 Type 2 和 ISO 27001 认证。ZeroBounce 已经验证了超过 180 亿封电子邮件。 它服务的一些公司包括亚马逊、迪士尼和 Netflix。 2022 年，ZeroBounce 创立了 电子邮件日（4 月 23 日），如今是纪念电子邮件发明者 Ray Tomlinson 的国际节日。要了解更多信息，请访问我们的网站：https://www.zerobounce.net/

联系方式:
Corina Leslie
PR Manager
电子邮件: support@zerobounce.net
电话: +1-888-500-9521

资料来源: ZeroBounce

