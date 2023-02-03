Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, February 3, 2023
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Friday, 3 February 2023, 16:41 HKT/SGT
「联合世界书院：开创和平及永续未来的教育」展览正式揭幕 民政及青年事务局局长麦美娟女士担任主礼嘉宾 学生精彩演出展现多元共融教育
展览为期两周 业界炉边会谈探讨七大热话议题
医疗保健、教育、社会创新、智慧城市、人才转型、科技创新和可持续发展

香港, 2023年2月3日 - (亚太商讯)  - 联合世界学院香港委员会（UWCHK）和香港李宝椿联合世界书院（LPCUWC）携手举办以「联合世界书院：开创和平及永续未来的教育」为题的展览，纪念香港学生负笈海外联合世界书院五十周年及香港李宝椿联合世界书院创校三十周年。活动由2023年2月1日至15日假中环街市举行，展出书院历年来的骄人成就。除了展览、炉边会谈和公众参与的一系列活动，更邀得多位知名杰出校友及行业翘楚聚首一堂，围绕当代社会、前瞻性议题、科技创新和启发思考的热话议题，分享真知灼见。

民政及青年事务局局长麦美娟主礼醒狮点睛仪式后，醒狮随即跳跃舞动，象征展览正式开始。

民政及青年事务局局长麦美娟女士为联合世界书院展览主礼。

「联合世界书院：开创和平及永续未来的教育」展览现正于中环街市展开。

李宝椿联合世界书院学生在展览内和一众嘉宾交流，展现UWC教育的多元文化和活力。

展览于昨日（2月2日）举行开幕礼，出席主礼嘉宾包括民政及青年事务局局长麦美娟女士、李宝椿联合世界书院校董会主席汤启康先生、李宝椿联合世界书院校长艾德华先生、联合世界书院香港委员会主席杨国猛先生，以及一众知名校友。典礼以澎湃的非洲鼓及中国鼓表演揭开序幕，紧接由不同国籍的LPCUWC学生倾力演出中国舞狮，充分展现UWC教育的多元文化和活力。一众主礼嘉宾在简单而隆重的点睛仪式后，醒狮随即跳跃舞动，象征展览正式开始。

联合世界书院（UWC）是由全球18所学校、160个地区遴选委员会及超过60,000位旧生组成的全球性教育运动，旨在让教育成为使人类、国家与文化团结一致的力量，务求共创和平，缔造永续的未来。为期两周的展览展现UWC教育运动在过去50年为香港甚至全球作出的深远影响和重大贡献。UWC收生以「刻意多样性」为核心，并为学生提供寄宿体验和启发思维的「全才」活动，成就与众不同的教育模式。

民政及青年事务局局长麦美娟女士表示: “联合世界书院一直致力推动多元教育理念及鼓励青年人参与社会服务。青年人是香港未来的栋梁，去年12月政府发布的《香港青年发展蓝图》推出160项措施，反映出香港政府推动青年发展的决心。随着疫情缓和，政府亦会重启与各国的青年交流和实习计划，扩阔青年的国际视野。新一年亦将与商业机构、非政府组织和其他青年组织合作开展更多活动，以促进正向思维及鼓励青年贡献社会。”

李宝椿联合世界书院校董会主席汤启康先生表示: “UWC以凝聚多元国籍及文化的人才为教育宗旨，致力追求和平、永续的发展。香港李宝椿联合世界书院提供一个跨越国家、宗教和社会界限的学习氛围，以充满活力和多元化的环境孕育优秀学子，正是UWC教育的独特魅力。适逢创立三十周年志庆，我们藉此良机推动校友对弘扬UWC使命的热忱，提高大众对UWC愿景的认识，携手建设一个多元的社区，向世界和平与可持续发展的宏愿迈进。”

联合世界书院香港委员会主席杨国猛先生表示: “我衷心感谢一众慷慨解囊的捐助者多年来的支持，推动今次展览和 UWC 运动迈向成功。这些奖学金让许多香港学生有机会加入 UWC 大家庭，当中包括我自己和来自全球各地的学生，藉此扩阔视野、改变人生。多年来，一众杰出校友为香港、中国内地、区内以至全世界作出卓越的贡献。我们坚信UWC 的价值在现今日益严峻的地缘政治和气候变化等挑战下尤其重要，透过由全球 160个地区遴选委员会组成的紧密网络，我们同心协力壮大 UWC 运动，缔造更美好的世界。”

展览的一大亮点是业界人士炉边会谈暨联谊交流，云集来自医学、金融、法律、建筑环境、艺术和慈善等领域的 20 位杰出校友和知名演讲者，就七大与未来息息相关的热门话题提出独特见解，涵盖医疗保健、社会创新、智慧城市、人才转型、科技创新和可持续发展，深入探讨 UWC教育带来的启发。12 位知名校友亦透过影片分享UWC 教育如何启发他们为世界作出改变，并盼望透过展览培育下一代探索世界。

业界人士炉边会谈｜分享会暨联谊交流
分享会：晚上6时至7时
联谊交流：晚上7时至8时
详情及报名，请浏览以下网页。
https://www.lpcuwc30-uwchk50.info/


