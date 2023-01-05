Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 5, 2023
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 12:03 HKT/SGT
Share:
「第五届香港公共关系奖2023」即将推出
增设学界奖项传承新一代 为公关界培育人才

香港, 2023年1月4日 - (亚太商讯)  - 香港公共关系专业人员协会今日宣布「第五届香港公共关系奖2023」即将启动，2023年1月将举行「第五届香港公共关系奖2023」简介会并接受报名。

「香港公共关系奖」是全港首个由本地公关业界团体举办的奖项


「香港公共关系奖」是全港首个由本地公关业界团体举办的奖项，于2010年首办，旨在嘉许机构、团队及公关从业员，表扬其在筹划和执行公关计划的卓越效益，协助机构取得成功。

香港公共关系专业人员协会会长许翠凤女士表示：「我们欣然宣布『香港公共关系奖』继上届 (2018-2019)成功举行后，明年将载誉归来。特别鸣谢陈祖泽博士、胡定旭教授、袁金浩先生及崔绮云博士分别于筹委会及评审团继续担任重要带领角色，为『香港公共关系奖』领航。评审团成员阵容强盛，份量十足，为『香港公共关系奖』增添公信力及认受性。」

「香港公共关系奖」在提升大众了解公共关系在加强机构与其持份者沟通、改善彼此关系及协助机构达致目标方面担当重要角色；同时协助提高香港的公关从业人员的专业水平，令公关行业能为工商机构、公营机构、非政府组织以至社会的发展作出更大贡献。

「香港公共关系奖2022-23」筹委会主席陈祖泽博士表示：「『香港公共关系奖』一直深受公关界的支持及参与，见证参赛作品无论在内容、形式及深度各方面之水平都不断提升，当中不乏一些表现出色、成就非凡的公关项目，值得表彰。」陈博士补充：「香港及港人近年面对不少挑战，而企业传讯的角色于疫情期间尤其发挥重要功能。有见及此，今届新设相关奖项类别，令『香港公共关系奖』更多元化。」

「第五届香港公共关系奖」除续设「公关案例奖项」及「个人奖项」嘉许行业精英外，今届更会推出「学界」奬项，培育公关新血及推动公关专业的知识累积与传承，请密切留意香港公共关系专业人员协会公布有关详情。


话题 Press release summary

部门 通讯, Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
OKX Announces Comprehensive API Key Security Protection Features, Further Enhances User Protection Against External Threats  
Jan 4, 2023 23:48 HKT/SGT
Doubleview Appoints Red Cloud Securities Inc. to Provide Corporate Advisory Services  
Jan 4, 2023 23:00 HKT/SGT
Experience the Future of Investment Banking with Finalis  
Jan 4, 2023 21:32 HKT/SGT
ShareInvestor Group's S$30M Merger with InvestingNote Adds Vitality to Singapore's Retail Investing Scene  
Jan 4, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA)'s NusaTrip Opens Regional Office in Singapore to Service Booming Rebound in Southeast Asia Travel Market  
Jan 4, 2023 14:00 HKT/SGT
The 5th Hong Kong Public Relations Awards 2023 to Kick Off Soon  
Jan 4, 2023 12:01 HKT/SGT
Sihuan Pharmaceutical (0460.HK): Huisheng Biopharmaceutical Successfully Completes A+ Round of Financing, Accelerating the Layout of Diabetes and Complications  
Jan 4, 2023 09:55 HKT/SGT
Tianyun International Signed MOU with a Leading Korean Food and Beverage Company as a Strategic Partner  
Jan 3, 2023 16:55 HKT/SGT
Bintai Kinden Expands Further into O&G  
Jan 3, 2023 13:00 HKT/SGT
Surayyah Ahmad on Greater Participation for Nigerian Women in Tech  
Jan 2, 2023 16:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
顶部 | 关于我们 | 服务 | 合作伙伴 | 联系人 | 隐私权政策 | 使用条款 | RSS
美国： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 东京： +81 3 6859 8575

       