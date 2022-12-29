Friday, 30 December 2022, 13:53 HKT/SGT Share: 香港文物探知馆举办「金沙之光 — 古蜀文明展」

香港, 2022年12月30日 - (亚太商讯) - 香港文物探知馆即日起举办「金沙之光 ― 古蜀文明展」，展出70多件由四川省成都金沙和广汉三星堆遗址出土的珍贵国家文物，揭示四千年前古蜀的高度文明。

（左起）古物古迹办事处总文物主任萧丽娟、成都市文物局革命文物处处长樊芯妤、发展局文物保育专员蒋志豪、四川省文物局博物馆处副处长陈益蛟、古物咨询委员会主席苏彰德和成都金沙遗址博物馆馆长朱章义主持开幕仪式。

金沙遗址出土的金人面像，属国家一级文物，是展览重点展品之一。

「太阳神鸟」金箔饰的复制品，其原型属金沙遗址中最重要的国宝级文物，是展览重点展品之一。

一九九○年于南丫岛大湾出土的石牙璋，其装饰风格与金沙遗址出土的玉璋相似，显示中原地区的礼器曾向成都平原和岭南珠江三角洲地区流播，是展览重点展品之一。

「金沙之光 ― 古蜀文明展」是发展局与国家文物局上月签订《关于深化文化遗产领域交流与合作的框架协议书》后首项展览。



二○○一年发现的金沙遗址是继三星堆文明后，古蜀先民在成都平原建立的另一个政治、经济与文化中心，属重大考古发现。遗址位于成都市区西北，面积逾五平方公里，已发现多处重要遗存，出土数以万计的珍贵文物，包括以象牙、金、铜和玉石制成的祭祀器物和生活用具。



金沙遗址出土金器逾200件，是目前夏商时期考古遗址中发现数量与种类最多的一个，是次展出的出土金器包括两件国家一级文物：金人面像和蛙形金箔。展览亦会展出金沙遗址中最重要的国宝级文物「太阳神鸟」金箔饰的复制品，介绍古蜀精湛的黄金工艺。



展览还特意挑选七件香港考古文物与四川的出土文物作比对，包括石钺、石戈、石环和石牙璋。两地文物的相似之处显示中原地区的礼器曾向成都平原和岭南珠江三角洲地区流播，展现中华古代文明起源的「多元一体性」。



有关国家文物到港和展览筹备过程，可观看古物古迹办事处（古迹办）制作的短片（https://youtu.be/Jq9NCZOKaQI）。



展览于尖沙咀海防道九龙公园香港文物探知馆举行，展期至明年三月二十九日，免费入场。详情请浏览古迹办网页（https://www.amo.gov.hk/tc/news/index_id_128.html?year=2022）或致电2208 4488查询。





话题 Press release summary



部门 Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

