纽约，纽约州, 2022年12月27日 - (亚太商讯) - Baboon Animation和IQI Media, Inc.成功联合打造A.A Milne经典著作《小熊维尼》的前传电影，带着那只可爱的熊和他的朋友重新走向大银幕。

Baboon Animation的Mike de Seve和John Reynolds（上图）以及IQI的Charlene Kelly和Khiow Hui Lim（下图）正为小熊维尼创造一个全新前传故事。（插图由E.H. Shepard提供。）

Reynolds说：“我们讲述了‘萌小熊’和他朋友的孩提时期故事，以一种与21世纪的孩子建立联系的方式，讲述他们充满惊喜的起源故事。”



DreamWorks前职员Mike de Seve（《马达加斯加》Madagascar，《怪兽对战外星人》Monsters vs.Aliens）和John Reynolds（《皮巴弟先生与薛曼的时光冒险》The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show）负责领导剧本撰写。



多次获得艾美奖的动画编剧明星Baboon（《愤怒鸟》，Angry Birds, Gigantosaurus）与盈资集团 WINVEST GROUP（OTCMKT：WNLV）子公司IQI内容孵化工作室合作制作前传电影。DreamWorks前职员Charlene Kelly（《下一代》Next Gen），现任盈资首席信息官以及IQI创始人兼盈资CSOKhiow Hui Lim将担任执行制片人。



“A.A.Milne的小熊在过去的一百年里渐渐老化了。”Kelly说。“但当时发生了什么故事？小熊和他的朋友如何变成书中极具特色的角色？一场大冒险，就是这样——我们需要大屏幕来呈现给大家。观众将被传送到他们从未预料到的地方。”



De Seve补充说：“我认为这只永垂不朽的小熊，对今天的孩子完全能连接得上，他渴望蜂蜜，他荒谬地计划寻获蜂蜜。”他曾执导最初的Beavis and Butt-Head系列，并在《史莱克2》上特写和故事提供顾问咨询。他目前掌舵Baboon：“我们发现，整个小熊团队都很幽默，所以小时候的他们应该更搞笑。”



注意到Peter Rabbit和Paddington重启的成功，Baboon团队正在将其娱乐知识应用于当今的孩子，以创造他们希望与各代人产生共鸣的角色。



Baboon和IQI已将该前传计划发布日期定为2024年，随后立即发布该系列。这只小熊和他的朋友们会是什么样子？“你会看到的。”Kelly笑道。“绝对能让自己大吃一惊。”



Baboon Animation的团队成员拥有31个艾美奖，为全球一些最成功的品牌提供世界一流的表演、写作、开发和配音。 媒体查询：news@baboonanimation.com 。



IQI Media的执行制片人兼盈资首席信息官Charlene Kelly和IQI创始人兼盈资CSO Khiow Hui Lim将执行该项目。感兴趣的金融合作伙伴可以通过 charlene_k@iqimedia.com 和 khiowhui@iqimedia.com 与他们联系。



