  • Wednesday, December 7, 2022
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Tuesday, 6 December 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT
来源 HKECIC / HKTDC
调查剖析开拓大湾区三大挑战与优势
专家鼓励港商做好风险管理 发挥品牌优势抢占先机

香港, 2022年12月6日 - (亚太商讯)  - 香港出口信用保险局(香港信保局)与香港贸易发展局(香港贸发局)首度联合发布调查研究( 通过香港商贸平台拓展大湾区疫后商机)，发现港商面对低价竞争、不谙内地法规、融资及客户信贷问题等三大挑战，然而，挑战与机遇并存，受访企业表示港企在大湾区市场亦具相当的独特优势，包括香港品牌声誉及善于引进外国优质产品等。所以，港商宜善用优势，以大湾区作为跳板进一步开拓内地庞大的内销市场，同时分散只从事国际市场所带来的风险。

香港贸易发展局副总裁刘会平（左）及香港出口信用保险局总监赵民忠（右）

香港贸发局研究总监范婉儿

香港出口信用保险局总监赵民忠表示：「今次是信保局和贸发局首次携手合作进行调研，主要由于世界各地，包括香港及内地正走向复常，经贸活动陆续重启；同时面对不明朗的欧美海外市场，相信内销市场可为港商提供出路，而大湾区正是其最佳跳板。信保局一直重视内地市场，早于三十多年前开始承保内地买家，而内地现已紧随美国成为我们第二大承保国家。随着内地大湾区的发展，我们会继续支持港商好好把握双循环机遇，拓展内地市场。」

香港贸发局副总裁刘会平表示：「粤港澳大湾区的经济生产总值(GDP) 达 1.96 万亿美元，人均 GDP 超过22,500 美元，在新冠疫情、地缘政治、加息和通胀的挑战下经济环境变得困难，大湾区显然是企业业务增长亮点。 贸发局一直致力协助业界把握大湾区机遇，例如旗下的GoGBA「湾区经贸通」数字平台自推出一年多以来，浏览量已超过59万人次，可见商界对大湾区商机抱有浓厚兴趣。贸发局很高兴与香港信保局合作进行是项研究，以进一步了解港商在发展大湾区市场的痛点和需求。报告也汇聚了业界专家的真知灼见，以协助更多港商捕捉大湾区商机。 」

香港贸发局于2022年第三季，向413家已经或有意开展大湾区内销业务的香港贸易商和制造商进行问卷调查，发现超过95%受访企业正面临各种挑战，特别是疫情影响供应链及生产/采购活动，和通关问题影响业务营运等，此外，海外市场订单不足、成本上升等也影响业务发展。

接近七成受访企业有销售给内地买家，若以平均销售金额比例计算，直接销售予内地买家约占37.5%。有销售产品予内地买家的受访企业当中，超过九成有销售予广东省/大湾区内地九市的内销市场。

三大港商最感兴趣的大湾区城市为深圳、广州、东莞
而港商最感兴趣的大湾区城市包括深圳(73.8%)、广州(68.8%)和东莞(43.6%)。他们主要计划在大湾区销售在内地自行生产或采购的产品，及进口从外地采购的产品，以进一步拓展内销市场。

至于销售渠道，最多选择销售予内地的进口商/批发商(48.2%)，以及其他b2b渠道；也有接近4成通过网站或第三方平台销售给内地消费者。可是，不到14%受访企业表示目前已开始利用电子商务、网络应用直接拓展大湾区内销市场；尽管如此，另外65.1%表示会考虑在未来开始利用电子商务应用直接拓展内销商机。

不熟悉内销市场运作为港企最大痛点
不少企业表示内地市场充斥低价产品(36.8%)，并且不熟悉内地的法律法规、产品标准(35.8%)等。此外，也有不少提到缺乏内地客户信贷背景资料(25.9%)、缺乏资金开拓内地市场(23.5%)、放账风险高(22.0%)等融资及客户信贷问题。

另外，在管理内销的应收账款方面，与内地放账的商业习惯不同，最多港商会要求买方预付货款(57.9%)，或选择自行承担风险(43.6%)，也有部分港商会购买信用保险(14.0%)。

为应对挑战，企业需要寻求与内地市场对接的市场推广活动寻找买家(33.2%)、市场营销策略供开发大湾区/广东省市场(31.5%)等服务，并且需要在融资及风险管理等多种服务支援。

港企具独特优势
是次的调研除了向港企进行问卷调查外，同时亦专访了9 家相关的香港企业及业界代表，以进一步了解业界对拓展大湾区内销的具体意见。

香港贸发局研究总监范婉儿表示：「港商宜更多利用创新技术制订针对内销的电子商务解决方案，结合线上线下平台建设销售渠道，并提升生产和营运效率，以把握大湾区的疫后商机。」

受访企业认为香港拥有不同的优势拓展大湾区的内销市场，包括香港品牌或产品在内地拥有良好声誉(48.4%)、香港善于引进外国优质、潮流产品(43.3%)等。

报告显示，「无论是「香港制造」(Made in Hong Kong)、「港资厂商制造」(Made by Hong Kong)，或是「香港设计」(Design by Hong Kong)的产品，在内地都拥有良好声誉。港商如能制订精准的业务策略瞄准内销，可有效拓展大湾区的内销市场。

宜做好内销风险管理
报告指出，无论是从事内销或出口，企业均要面对一定的市场和客户信贷风险。加上内地的信用透明度相对较低，因此港商须做好相应的风险管理，并在有需要时向外寻求专业服务，例如进行尽职审查，以了解客户的业务状况、信用背景等。除选择避免向客户放账的选项外，港商也可考虑利用信用保险等工具，平衡市场拓展与风险控制之间的不同需要。

参考资料
- 香港贸发局经贸研究： http://research.hktdc.com/tc
- 《通过香港商贸平台拓展大湾区疫后商机： https://research.hktdc.com/tc/article/MTIzNDA4NTczNw
- 图片下载： https://bit.ly/3h5tFJM

香港出口信用保险局
香港信保局于 1966 年根据《香港出口信用保险局条例》（香港法例第 1115 章）成立，专责为香港出口商提供出口信用保险服务，保障他们因放帐给海外买家而面对未能收回款项的风险，使他们能安心拓展出口业务。香港信保局获香港特区政府提供高达 550 亿港元的保险业务负责额保证。

香港贸易发展局
香港贸易发展局(香港贸发局)是于1966年成立的法定机构，负责促进、协助和发展香港贸易。香港贸发局在世界各地设有50个办事处，其中13个设于中国内地，致力推广本港作为双向环球投资及商业枢纽。香港贸发局通过举办国际展览会、会议及商贸考察团，为企业(尤其是中小企)开拓内地和环球市场的机遇。香港贸发局亦通过研究报告和数码资讯平台，提供最新的市场分析和产品资讯。有关香港贸发局的其他资讯，请浏览www.hktdc.com/aboutus/tc。请关注我们的 香港贸发局 @香港贸发局时尚生活 @香港商贸通 香港贸发局 请订阅香港贸发局

传媒查询
香港出口信用保险局
辛惠娇
电话： (852) 2732 9998
电邮： gina.san@hkecic.com

香港贸发局传讯及公共事务部
陈可欣
电话：(852) 2584 4239
电邮：kate.hy.chan@hktdc.org

