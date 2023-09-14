Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 14, 2023
Thursday, 14 September 2023, 20:09 HKT/SGT
建明资源与Core Climate及中国节能积极推动“零碳砂”项目
香港国际机场率先落地应用 促进大湾区绿色发展

香港, 2023年9月14日 - (亚太商讯)  - 建明资源集团有限公司（“建明资源”）受邀出席由香港特别行政区政府和香港贸易发展局主办的“一带一路高峰论坛”，分别与香港交易所旗下的国际碳市场Core Climate（“Core Climate”）和中国节能环保（香港）投资有限公司（“中国节能”）签订合作意向书，并荣获由中国节能颁发的全球首个SGS“零碳砂”产品证书，体现出中国节能对全球首个“零碳砂”产品及建明资源向零碳转型的发展方向的高度肯定。建明资源积极响应国家“一带一路”发展蓝图规划，配合ESG“零碳砂”全球概念指标，助力香港及大湾区绿色基础建设发展，不断开拓新机遇，实现协同发展。

建明资源获全球首个SGS“零碳砂”产品证书。（左至右）建明资源集团有限公司董事长-许智森、中国节能环保（香港）投资有限公司副总经理-杨兴

建明资源与Core Climate签订合作意向书。（左至右）香港贸易发展局副总裁-刘会平博士、建明资源集团有限公司董事长-许智森、港交所碳市场及ESG产品发展部主管,董事-赵健能、中国证监会首席顾问，原香港证监会主席-梁定邦资深大律师、香港交易所集团首席合规总监-Adam SINGER

“一带一路高峰论坛”是推动“一带一路”合作的重要国际商贸平台，论坛汇聚来自“一带一路”沿线及相关国家和地区的主要官员及商界翘楚，共同探讨“一带一路”带来的庞大商机。香港作为“一带一路”的参与者及超级联系人，凭借“背靠内地、面向全球”的独家优势，在推动粤港澳大湾区绿色发展及全球净零排放目标的实现中发挥重要作用。开幕式上，中共中央政治局常委、国务院副总理丁薛祥发表演讲并指出，“支持香港尽快加入区域全面经济伙伴关系协定（RCEP）及与更多国家签订自贸与投资协定，与各地开展更紧密合作。”香港特区行政长官李家超亦表示，“香港在“一国两制”下享有国家的坚实支持和长久以来的国际联系。作为国家与世界之间的重要桥梁，香港正扩大与“一带一路”伙伴在贸易及投资、创新科技、基建发展等方面的合作，以谋求共同利益和达致共同繁荣。”

会上，建明资源分别与Core Climate、中国节能及香港浙经有限公司签订合作意向书，十分感谢香港特区政府“一带一路”办公室和香港贸易发展局带来此次合作机遇，促进各方协同发展。建明资源在菲律宾拥有超过15亿吨天然砂资源，通过在Core Climate碳交易平台购买超过20万吨自愿碳信用产品并联合中国节能提供的碳中和规划咨询服务，以抵消天然砂资源生产过程中产生的碳排放，真正实现“零碳砂”的生产，并通过“零碳砂”项目推进大湾区绿色建设进程，促进环保产业进一步发展，以更好地满足全球对环保和可持续发展提出的更高需求，实现长远碳中和目标。

为配合政府争取2050年前实现碳中和目标的决心，机管局在香港国际机场三跑填海项目中首次应用了建明资源提供的“零碳砂”，产品备受认可。以此为契机，建明资源将继续推动“零碳砂”产品的发展及推广，惠及更多香港及大湾区基建项目。

此外，建明资源凭借自身优势紧抓绿色发展机遇，不断拓宽合作群体，以大湾区为出发点覆盖长三角，已形成包括中建西部建设股份有限公司、佛山市汇江混凝土集团有限公司、浙江省交通集团及浙江协海集团有限公司等在内的重要合作关系。

通过此次合作，建明资源将进一步为粤港澳大湾区绿色生产贡献力量，未来，建明资源将继续抓住绿色发展带来的新机遇，持续在大湾区拓展客源，以更加优质的产出为合作伙伴提供高质量砂矿资源，以绿色发展为目标，创造稳定的价值回报，实现社会价值。

香港交易所的国际碳交易市场Core Climate于2022年10月推出，是目前国际上唯一提供以港币及人民币结算自愿碳信用的交易平台，参与者一年内已经增加三倍至近70个。Core Climate平台上交易的优质碳信用源自40多个经国际认证的碳减排项目，包括亚洲、南美及西非的林业、太阳能、风能及生物质能等项目。平台上的所有项目，包括避碳、减碳及碳移除项目，均获Verra旗下的核证减排标准VCS（Verified Carbon Standard）验证。


