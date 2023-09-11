Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Monday, 11 September 2023, 21:01 HKT/SGT
来源 The Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Limited
香港股票分析师协会组织金融业首发大湾区交流团深度交流 探索大湾区无限可能

香港, 2023年9月11日 - (亚太商讯)  - 香港股票分析师协会（「协会」或「本会」）于9月9日组织「金融业大湾区交流团」，主席邓声兴博士作为团长，带领逾30名香港金融业界人士拜访广州市番禺区人民政府，参观多个展馆、会议中心、产业创新孵化器等，并与负责人员座谈交流，促进业界对大湾区发展的了解，洞悉金融行业变化。是次交流团很荣幸邀请到朱李月华博士、李惟宏议员、黄俊硕议员、谢涌海先生、陈健文先生作为荣誉团长，李君豪先生作为首席团长，李细燕女士作为团长。此外，证券商协会、香港证券学会、香港证券及期货专业总会、亚洲金融科技师学会、香港人寿保险从业员协会、国际资产规划师协会等业界主要协会亦有派要员参与交流。「金融业大湾区交流团」为中港恢复通关后，首个访问内地的香港金融服务业代表团，为中港业界沟通及协作揭开新的篇章。

交流团与广州市番禺区人民政府午餐交流会大合照

首席团长李君豪先生（左一），番禺区政府夏坚副区长（中），协会会长邓声兴博士（右一）

交流团在遭遇140年来最严重的暴雨袭击后翌日前往广州番禺，广州市人民政府港澳事务办公室、广州市番禺区人民政府、广州市番禺区区委组织部、广州市番禺区招商办等指导单位皆到场交流。多方对湾区内金融及专业服务等向高端高增值方向发展、人才交流、人才引入等多个话题深入探讨。广州番禺区的人才创新创业「一揽子」政策，创新创业领军团队、人才最高可获得补贴1000万元。其「1+4产业人才政策」已累计发放 7 亿元，资助 7955个创业团队及个人。番禺区政府夏坚副区长表示：「在高质量发展的背景下，广州市番禺区夯实打造『智造创新城』的战略定位，番禺区高度重视对港澳青年人才的培养引进和发展扶持。」第十四届全国政协委员君豪先生在是次交流中表示：「希望未来能够与大家有更多深入研究和探讨合作发展的机会，共同为内地及香港金融业发展增添光彩！」。随后交流团参加者参观了广州大学城、科技金融中心、上市办、粤港澳青年创业孵化器等。

香港股票分析师协会主席邓声兴博士表示：「经济建设是党的中心工作，金融是现代经济的核心，关系发展和安全。粤港澳大湾区建设是新时代国家改革开放下的重大发展战略，对国家实施创新驱动发展和坚持改革开放肩负重大意义。相信随着粤港澳合作进一步深化，定能充分发挥三地综合优势，促成区内的深度融合，推动区域经济协同发展，建设宜居、宜业、宜游的国际一流湾区。香港股票分析师协会成立至今已逾21年，为主要代表团体之一。协会多年来与时俱进、推动创新；不断地接受、学习、采纳、实践新想法新道路，致力为巩固本港国际金融中心的地位出一份力。」

关于香港股票分析师协会
香港股票分析师协会成立于2002年至今已逾21年，为行业十大商会之一，在金融业界有一定代表性，经常获财经事务及库务局、证监会、港交所等政府机构邀请，为香港金融政策的制定提供专业意见，代表业界发声。

传媒查询：
Sherry Ren
电话 电邮
38907514 info@ifapc.org




部门 金融
