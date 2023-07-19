Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, July 20, 2023
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 18:21 HKT/SGT
Share:
莱盟健康LAMH董事长兼CEO张泽跃上榜《财富》「40位40岁以下的商界精英」榜单

香港, 2023年7月19日 - (亚太商讯)  - 7月18日，全球最具影响力的商业杂志之一《财富》（中文版）发布了2023年《财富》「中国40位40岁以下的商界精英」榜单。莱盟健康LAMH董事长兼CEO张泽跃作为癌症早筛早诊领域唯一代表，荣登该榜。


完整榜单

《财富》「中国40位40岁以下的商界精英」榜单是年度最具影响力年轻领袖的权威评选之一，旨在挖掘中国年轻的杰出创新者、价值缔造者和变革者，被称为「商业巨星摇篮」，刘强东、马化腾、张一鸣、丁磊等企业家都曾入选该榜单。

《财富》在给张泽跃的评语中写到，「凭借丰富的基因检测行业及生物制药行业经验，张泽跃带领这家全球癌症早筛早诊领域唯一横跨中美的独角兽企业，整合临床医学、生物信息学、大数据和人工智能等多方面资源，推动更多的癌症患者尽早受益于创新性的筛查手段，解决中国及美国未被满足的临床及健康需求。」

作为一家专注于AI驱动的癌症早筛早诊创新企业，由国际商业领袖、顶级科学家和医学专业人士共同创立，秉承「让癌症早筛更早、更准、更可及、更简便」的理念。莱盟健康LAMH是「全球首家及唯一」一家在中国及美国两个全球最大经济体进行技术开发、生产、NMPA/FDA报批及商业化落地的癌症早期筛查及诊断公司。公司在中国及美国首发肝癌早期检测产品甘倍康及HelioLiver，提供肝癌早期、精准、可及和简便的筛查及诊断方案，改变肝癌临床筛查、诊断及监测路径，通过价值医疗解决中国及美国未被满足的临床及健康需求。

早在2010年，莱盟健康LAMH就开启了全球范围内的甲基化研发及临床试验，开发了包括MESA表观多组学检测技术、甲基化定量算法CHALM技术等多项创新性技术，拥有国际PCT及中美66项发明专利。同时，莱盟健康LAMH也是首个获得美国FDA突破性医疗器械证书（2019年）的中国癌症早筛早诊企业。在2023年6月20日，莱盟集团GMP实体公司广州优泽生物技术获得全球第一个肝癌早筛早诊证书。莱盟集团美国公司Helio则成为全球首个/唯一获得美国肝癌早筛保险CPT代码及保险定价（660美元/次，一年2次）的企业。

莱盟健康LAMH董事长兼CEO张泽跃先生荣登《财富》「40位40岁以下的商界精英」榜单，也代表《财富》对张泽跃先生和莱盟健康LAMH在癌症早筛早诊行业努力及成就的肯定。张泽跃表示：「感谢《财富》的认可，健康所系，性命相托，一直致力于癌症防治。如今的莱盟事业通过整合领先的全球创新技术和独特的中国临床资源优势，在中美癌症早筛领域取得了领先地位，获得了全球第一个肝癌早筛早诊证书。我本人和莱盟健康LAMH将持续投入全球领先创新技术转化，实现更多癌症早筛早诊产品在全球的获批和商业化，以更好解决人类未被满足的临床及健康需求，继续突破技术和商业极限，解决癌症问题。」

《财富》评论指出，2023年，科技正在全面改变这个世界：新的人工智能大模型、智能制造、许多生命科学技术不断涌现。中国年轻的商业领袖们对创新充满渴望，请记住：他们既是科技变革的受益者，也是创新风险的承担者。

《财富》评价：科技变革到来之际，也往往是行业格局变动最激烈之时。过去10年，中国的创业者们依靠的是巨大的国内市场而完成原始积累，他们持续融资扩大商业版图，在残酷的竞争中生存下来，并且发展壮大。现在，环境发生了巨大变化，真正依靠硬核科技的创业者们不断涌现，他们用其对科学的驾驭和创造，以及持续不断的再创造能力，使得他们的企业，乃至整个行业为之发生了颠覆式的进化。我们希望发现一批能够代表中国未来领导力的年轻商界精英们，无论成功或者失败，他们都是创新者，引领着中国商业世界的变化，甚至影响全球。


话题 Press release summary

部门 制药及生物技术, 健康与医药
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Hong Kong Book Fair, Sports and Leisure Expo and World of Snacks open  
July 20, 2023 05:00 HKT/SGT
AI and Big Data Expo Europe Announces New Speakers  
July 19, 2023 23:09 HKT/SGT
Crypto Oasis Ventures Opens New Venture Studio Office at DIFC Innovation Hub and Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)  
July 19, 2023 20:00 HKT/SGT
Champion REIT Hosts Inaugural ESG Forum  
July 19, 2023 18:56 HKT/SGT
Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for TOKYO A-ARENA (Tentative Name) in Japan  
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 3:20:00 PM
Restaurant.com Partners with Kevin Harrington  
July 19, 2023 15:00 HKT/SGT
Launch of Grid-Scale Battery Operations to Effectively Utilize Solar Power in Fukuoka  
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 2:43:00 PM
Toyota Mobility Foundation and WRI India Release Study that Offers Key Insights into Metro Usage Patterns Across India  
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 1:02:00 PM
NEC to deliver Communication and Automated Fare Collection Systems for the Philippines' North-South Commuter Railway  
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 12:40:00 PM
Yellow Images Unveils Revolutionary Lumenor AI: Advanced AI-Powered Image Generation for Digital Art Creation  
July 19, 2023 12:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
顶部 | 关于我们 | 服务 | 合作伙伴 | 联系人 | 隐私权政策 | 使用条款 | RSS
美国： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 东京： +81 3 6859 8575

       