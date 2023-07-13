Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, July 14, 2023
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 21:32 HKT/SGT
领尖企业（XBE）发布「全球首个DOT标准3+2证券代币发行（STO）」
拥独特科技优势，清晰记录资产所有权
推动Web 5及虚拟资产的未来重大发展

香港, 2023年7月13日 - (亚太商讯)  - 自国家「十四五」规划明确支持香港建设成为国际创新科技中心，香港特区政府陆续推出多项措施推动Web 3、虚拟资产和智能城市的健康发展，带动市场对数码资产验证的需求增加。作为业内领导者之一，领尖企业有限公司（「领尖企业」或「XBE」）今天欣然宣布，基于其首创的数码拥有权代币（Digital Ownership Token，DOT）技术推出「全球首个DOT标准3+2证券代币发行（Security Token Offering，STO）」，推动Web 5（Web 2的中心化网际网络 + Web 3的去中心化网络、自治权和以拥有权为中心的原则）及虚拟资产的未来重大发展，并取得客户的认同及支持。

(图片说明) 领尖企业有限公司（XBE）创办人及主席李应樵博士（左五）、集团行政总裁苏汉明先生（右四）联同黄志光先生，JP 香港特别行政区政府资讯科技总监（左六）及一众主礼嘉宾庆祝「全球首个DOT标准3+2证券代币发行（STO）」的发布

(图片说明) 领尖企业有限公司（XBE）集团行政总裁苏汉明先生（右）与汇智咨询有限公司（Prosynergy）董事总经理、前证监会副总监李国弟先生（左）分享及讲解「DOT标准3+2 STO」的发展潜力、市场趋势及未来发展。

领尖企业首创的DOT有别于其他数码代币。DOT采用区块链技术铸入法律文件及智能合约，清晰地记录资产的拥有权及使用权，使其代表独一无二的实体及/或数码资产。DOT为资产持有人建立稳健的「凭证」，轻易有效地解决实体或数码资产验证的难题。DOT以区块链或其他分布式账本技术（Distributed Ledger Technology，DLT）创建，更能在不同领域及范畴上使用，例如：任何的知识产权、地产楼宇、会员证明等。

「DOT标准3+2 STO」提高确定性、效率和安全性

是次发布的「DOT标准3+2 STO」是以DOT標準將債券文件連同其相應的智能合約鑄入債券證券代幣中，使代幣本身成為證券，讓代幣持有人能直接持有及操控證券，大大提升證券代幣的確認性、安全性、效率和透明度。同時，DOT消除了對第三方託管人持有證券的需求，並降低與傳統證券託管相關的風險。領尖企業憑藉DOT標準STO為債券發行提供更高效、安全及具成本效益的先進替代方案。該STO除了使用DOT標準，「3+2 STO」包括三項專業審計（即證券代幣、法律及監管審計）及兩份意見書（即法律及監管意見書），完全合法合規，更為證券代幣帶來更高的確定性和安全性。「DOT标准3+2 STO」真正实现和证明区块链和智能合约技术，证券所有权的清晰记录有效地保障投资者利益，为资本市场提供更安全、高效及透明的创新发售模式。

首创DOT技术创新债券市场最前端

领尖企业乐见独有的「全球首个DOT标准 3+2 STO」技术受客户支持及认同，是次合作方中国信息科技发展有限公司（「中国信息科技」或「CITD」，香港股份代号：8178），发行本金总额最多为1亿港元之债券。债券将使用DLT作为替代纸张的工具发行，并将应用DOT标准。这项技术将为债券证券代币持有人提供更高的效率、安全性和透明度，更具成本效益地产生资本，同时也降低了与传统证券托管相关的风险，DOT标准的证券代币将成为未来的主流，在未来定必广泛采用，最终取代纸质证券，而香港将在全球这项发展中处于领先地位，为企业业务在Web 5应用领域上处于最前端，提高品牌形象及开拓更多新商机，造成多赢局面。

领尖企业有限公司（XBE）创始人及主席李应樵博士表示：「XBE一直致力推动Web 2 + Web 3、虚拟资产及智能城市的发展，配合内地及香港的未来发展。非常高兴能以DOT标准发行证券代币，证明集团团队创建的DOT技术能应用于不同范畴上。」

中国信息科技发展有限公司（CITD）主席及行政总裁黄景兆先生表示：「这次以分布式账本技术（DLT）作为替代纸张的工具发行本金总额最多为1亿港元之债券，成功证明利用区块链及智能合约技术能真正实施DOT标准STO，也乐见香港在全球处于领先地位。」

作为「DOT标准3+2 STO」的开拓者，领尖企业利用区块链和DOT技术有效地解决实体或数码资产之认证问题，继续将DOT创新和升级，应用于不同领域及范畴上，为科技企业及数码资产创造新的价值及带来革命性进展，致力在全球Web 5发展中提供更多新的可能性，巩固其行业领先地位。

有关领尖企业有限公司（XBE）
领尖企业有限公司（XBE）是一所于 Web 5（Web 2 + Web 3）领域上拥有专业知识、丰富应用经验和资源实力的科技集团。XBE利用区块链和DOT技术以颠覆传统营商模式，创建更持久和提升知识产权的价值，当中包含拥有权和其行使权应用；成功为初创科技企业担任高效率风险建设者角色，让科技创业人才发展其业务，为业界培育创科新企业。XBE目前两所成功的公司现已在美国场外交易市场上市，包括：全球第一家以艺术、收藏品DOT公司COINLLECTIBLESTM：及媒体和娱乐行业的DOT公司MARVIONTM。

如欲查询更多数据，请浏览 www.XBE.com

有关中国信息科技发展有限公司 （CITD - 8178.HK）
中国信息科技（CITD - 8178.HK）是香港证券交易所上市的公司，全资拥有两间分公司 — DataCube及Macro Systems；集团主要业务是为亚洲各行业不同企业提供人工智能（AI）综合营销解决方案、大数据分析服务、云端技术、系统集成供货商以及数据储存等服务。

关于CITD的更多信息，请浏览 www.CITD.com.hk


