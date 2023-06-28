Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 19:55 HKT/SGT Share: 区块链游戏重大突破，Nakamoto Games扩大在泰国各大高校的拓展

泰国曼谷, 2023年6月28日 - (亚太商讯) - 在一个前所未有的举措中，Nakamoto Games正准备重新定义泰国的数字生态。这家区块链游戏巨头已通过与Mahidol大学(泰国最受尊敬的科技和机器学习机构之一)的战略合作伙伴关系，大举扩展到各种泰国大学。



根据其培养新人才和推动区块链技术创新的承诺，Nakamoto Games已将其平台整合到泰国顶级机构的课程中。鼓励学生参加一系列编程马拉松沙龙，让他们有机会亲身体验区块链游戏。



然而，Nakamoto Games的联盟不仅限于学术界。该公司已成功与许多泰国政府机构建立合作伙伴关系，以推动区块链激励机制同步的加密政策。这种整合反映出一个有希望的努力，将“Play2Earn”的策略嵌入泰国的政治动态中。最终目标是创建一个以区块链为核心的“智慧国家”。Nakamoto Games即将推出的开创性#Web3移动应用程序和NAKAVERSE 2.0元宇宙现实，这是令人兴奋的里程碑。该公司的平台提供200款Play2Earn游戏，为数百万人提供额外收入和就业机会，旨在彻底改变泰国游戏行业。



Nakamoto Games被纳入泰国顶级大学的经济学课程，证明了该游戏平台的成功。该公司已成为Web3初创公司的生动案例研究，证明游戏和区块链可以很好地共存。鉴于80%的泰国学生都是热衷游戏的，该平台的采用潜力巨大。泰国约有2000万学生，Nakamoto Games预计至少会吸引200万新用户使用其平台。这激增的用户不仅有望增强公司的社区，而且有望使其成为Web3游戏中首个拥有数百万常规用户的平台。随着Nakamoto Games与大学，政府机构继续巩固合作伙伴关系，吸引新用户，该公司成为全球最广泛采用的Play2Earn平台的愿景正逐步变为现实。



Nakamoto Games Limited是Web3运动的领军力量，利用区块链技术改变游戏环境，为用户提供引人入胜和更好的游戏体验。



