信能中和新产品亮相SNEC展会

|Monday, 29 May 2023, 13:07 HKT/SGT
|
香港, 2023年5月29日 - (亚太商讯) - 香港文汇报讯（记者 孔雯琼 上海报道）正在举办的SNEC第十六届（2023）国际太阳能光伏与智慧能源（上海）展览会上，浙江信能中和科技公司携最新款产品亮相。记者昨在展会了解到，信能中和是香港上市的益美国际控股公司的控股子公司，依托母公司的创科优势和金融环境进行资源整合，以“发现绿色经济前行的力量”为使命，聚焦国家发展战略，助力实现双碳目标。
|信能中和在SNEC的展台。 记者孔雯琼 摄
在信能中和的展台上，光伏组件、储能设备、移动电源、折叠太阳能板等一系列创新新能源产品吸引众多观众的目光。尤其是一款集合电力储能及冰箱于一体的设备，主打便携、实用和高性能特点，迎合当下户外露营潮流的需求，受到很多年轻观众的喜爱。
积极抓住东南亚机遇
益美国际执行董事叶永圣接受本报记者采访时表示，集团和公司在本届展会上将围绕「绿色、安全和高效」主题向海内外推广自主研发的新能源产品。目前旗下的很多项目及产品都已经出口到国际，特别是积极抓住东南亚地区的经济蓬勃发展机遇，为这些国家提供符合碳中和要求的新能源电力。
信能中和总经理黄亮也表示，公司利用香港的金融科创环境和内地的技术和制造优势，积极响应政府提出的节能减排计划，进一步提升在新能源业务的影响力，同时期望在全球范围提升产品的市场竞争力。
部门 能源
