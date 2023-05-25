Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, May 25, 2023
Thursday, 25 May 2023, 22:09 HKT/SGT
香港文物探知馆「虚实寻迹—文物科技游古迹」展览

香港, 2023年5月25日 - (亚太商讯)  - 香港文物探知馆现正举办「虚实寻迹—文物科技游古迹」展览，透过创新文物科技，展现香港历史建筑美学精髓，立体呈现香港多幢特色历史建筑，让你瞬间穿梭其中，趣味畅游古迹。


展览设四大展区，第一部分「文物黑盒」让参观者身处四幢历史建筑的虚拟实景，在全方位体验中，细听导赏，深度畅游。第二部分「互动文物长廊」，参观者可随意在互动文物长廊内，选择十六幢历史建筑的三维影像和影片，透过放大、缩小，甚至旋转影像，从不同角度仔细欣赏古迹的美。第三部分「乐影古『积』」是运用玩具砖块砌出四幢历史建筑模型，并以扩增实境技术(AR)，让参观者设计与古迹独一无二的合照。第四部分是「密室游离」虚拟密室游戏，参观者需运用对文物保育的知识，在指定时间内完成任务，「游离」两幢法定古迹。

「虚实寻迹—文物科技游古迹」展览

日期： 即日起至2023年7月19日
地点： 香港文物探知馆大堂及专题展览厅
开放时间： 星期一至三、五：上午10时至下午6时
星期六、日及公众假期：上午10时至晚上7时
逢星期四（公众假期除外）休息
费用： 免费入场



