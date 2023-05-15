Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Monday, May 15, 2023
Monday, 15 May 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT
来源 Tokyo Big Sight, Inc
“东京国际消防防灾展2023”即将开幕
- 每5年举办1次的“日本最大规模消防防灾展会”
- 在火灾及灾害中保护人身安全的最新产品和服务汇聚一堂
- 【时间】2023年6月15日（星期四）～18日（星期天）/【会场】东京Big Sight
- 5月9日（星期二）起开始访客预登记

东京, 2023年5月15日 - (亚太商讯)  - 东京消防厅、株式会社东京Big Sight及东京国际消防防灾展2023执行委员会将于2023年6月15日（星期四）至6月18日（星期日）的4天期间，于东京Big Sight（东5/6/7展厅、东室外展示空间、有明西埠头公园海上）举办“东京国际消防防灾展2023”。


上一届展会（2018年）的情形

“东京国际消防防灾展2023”是每5年举办1次的日本最大规模的消防防灾展会。本展会旨在向公众传播基于以往的灾害教训的灾害对策及多样化的灾害风险，提高东京市民等的消防防灾意识及行动力，同时以建设安全城市为目标，加强居民、企业和政府三方的互相合作，促进相关技术和产业的振兴。本展会将汇聚来自日本和国外的消防防灾相关的尖端产品与服务。在2018年举办的上一届展会上，共有296家日本和国外的企业和团体参展，登记访客超过7万人。本届展会是第11届，预计将有326家企业和团体参展，共有1652个展位（室内：1255个展位、室外：397个展位※截至2023年3月底时信息、包括联合参展单位），访客人数也将超过上一届展会。

访客预登记将于5月9日（星期二）开始。我们衷心期待各位的光临。

作为展会期间的主要展示内容，东5、6、7展厅将分为“灭火、急救、救援、疏散和诱导”、“防灾、减灾、灾害对策”、“信息系统、通信服务”、“其他消防防灾相关产品与服务”这4个领域，另外还将开设特别企划展区——“应急电源专区”的企业展示区域及东京消防厅区域的室内展示空间，向广大来客介绍在火灾及灾害中保护人身安全的最新技术与备受瞩目的产品。作为主办方项目，企业展示区域内还将进行美国海军日本辖区司令部消防队和日本自卫队东京地方合作总部的展示（仅限6月17日和18日）。

此外，在东室外展示空间，将在企业展示区域和东京消防厅区域的室外展示空间举行包括大型设备在内的大规模企业展及东京消防厅的消防表演等，大人和孩子们都可以在此以玩乐的方式学习到防灾知识。不仅是消防防灾相关的专业人士，普通民众也能在本次展会中轻松地了解到各种防灾技术。

“东京国际消防防灾展2023”的看点

历届规模最大的展会

本次第11届“东京国际消防防灾展2023”将达到历届最大的展出规模（约43000平方米），参展企业和团体共326家，超过上一届2018年的296家。展会共有1652个展位（室内：1255个展位、室外：397个展位※截至2023年3月底时信息、包括联合参展单位）。展会上将介绍消防防灾相关的各个领域的最新技术和对策等。展会将吸引到消防防灾相关的专业人士（政府机关的防灾负责部门、消防职员及消防队员、非营利组织、志愿防灾组织等）、主要用户企业的责任人和负责人，以及普通市民等广泛群体，可让众多的人们了解到在灾害中保护人身安全的技术。

展示领域：“灭火、急救、救援、疏散和诱导”、“防灾、减灾、灾害对策”“信息系统、通信服务”、“其他消防防灾相关产品与服务”

介绍地震、海啸等灾害对策和尖端技术的研讨会

由参展企业和团体主办的研讨会和讲座将涵盖消防防灾相关的各种主题。
※一旦确定详细内容，将在官方网站（ https://www.fire-safety-tokyo.com/ ）上予以通知。

室外展示空间将进行充满震撼力的消防表演，孩子们也可以在玩乐中学习

在东栋室外展示空间，除了展示企业产品之外，东京消防厅还将带来充满震撼力的消防表演。此外，孩子们还可以观摩最新消防车展示并乘坐迷你消防车等。展会拥有丰富的内容，大人和孩子们都能以玩乐的方式加深对消防防灾的理解。

特别企划展区“应急电源专区”

应急电源专区：
本展区将汇集近年来不断普及的蓄电装置、设备及EV等最新产品，以“在紧急情况下确保电力”为主题，展示地方政府、企业、社区和家庭的防灾应急对策与措施。

您可以通过以下链接下载展会标志和上次展会的照片等各种资料。
https://kyodo-pr.box.com/v/fire-safety-tokyo-2023

媒体咨询：东京国际消防防灾展2023公关事务局（共同PR内）
担当：穴南（+81-70-4303-7366）、松永（+81-80-2022-4666）、今水（+81-70-6456-5236）
传真：+81-3-6260-6653　邮件： fst_pr@kyodo-pr.co.jp
采访申请表： https://forms.gle/gxefqwNpi1f8Sn5i8

新闻稿: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/FIRE-SAFETY_CH.pdf

