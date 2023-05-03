Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 16:00 HKT/SGT
来源 TPIHK
拿督斯里吴木興在新加坡副总理王瑞杰见证下就任新加坡潮社最高组织 新加坡潮州八邑会馆会长

新加坡, 2023年5月3日 - (亚太商讯)  - 新加坡著名商业和社区领袖拿督斯里吴木興博士 BBM(L) 已被任命为新加坡潮州社区最高宗乡组织潮州八邑会馆的第 47 任会长。就职仪式由主宾、副总理兼经济政策统筹部长王瑞杰先生主持。

左起：八邑会馆顾问兼永远名誉会长郭明忠，前会长曾建權，新加坡副总理王瑞杰，八邑会馆吴木興会长，
蔡纪典永远名誉会长及吴佶财署理会长

在海内外一千多名潮州和华人商业和社区领袖见证下，吴木興及54位新届潮州八邑会馆董事于 2023 年 5 月 2 日的就职晚宴上正式宣誓就职，开始两年的任期（2023-2024）。出席者还包括新加坡部长、市长、高级政务次长和国会议员。来自文莱、比利时、智利、匈牙利、约旦、葡萄牙、卡塔尔和东帝汶的大使也参加了此次盛会。

新加坡潮州八邑会馆成立于1929年，拥有 6,500 多名会员，是新加坡潮州人的最高领导机构，它代表的是祖先来自中国广东省八个潮邑的潮州社群。在新加坡 302 万华人中，约有 70 万是潮州人，是仅次于福建人的第二大方言族群。

在新届董事会的就职典礼上，副总理赞赏新一届领导班子致力于进一步支持新加坡潮州商人抓住区域新机遇，同时为建设包容性社会尽一份力的目标。

拿督斯里吴博士在他的就职演说中表示，现任董事会肩负着为八邑会馆准备和迎接2029年成立100周年纪念的重任。

在摆脱冠病肆虐的同时，地缘政治紧张局势和经济不确定性等新挑战也出现了。他呼吁潮州人在这些挑战中继续为社区、社会和国家做出贡献，包括支持“新加坡携手前进”运动。

他表示，我们的祖先离乡背井到南洋寻找更好的生活时，面对着无数挑战。他们团结一致，共同应对社群面临的问题。这种潮人相互信任，携手为社区、社会和国家奉献的潮人精神至今不变。

新加坡交易所主板上市公司新曄集團的创办人兼过去获得过无数次创业和企业家奖项的拿督斯里吴博士概述了他任期内四项以“潮起同心，扬帆远航”为主题的主要举措。

首先是进一步加强各个潮社团体之间的团结，以统一步伐，参与到其他华社与民间组织的活动中。

其次，八邑会馆领导层还需要吸引潮州青年，鼓励他们珍惜自己的传统，并积极参与社区发展，在“新加坡携手前进”对话中作出贡献。

第三，八邑会馆要秉承回馈社会的精神，加强与基层组织的联系，不分种族、言语和宗教，关心和支持有需要的弱势群体。

最后，拿督斯里吴木興和他的团队也将致力于加强与海外潮社的联系，为潮州商家，在全球化和数码化时代，创造更多交流与商业机会。

就职典礼上，也特别表彰了八邑会馆历届前会长的贡献，并为典礼赞助商和支持着颁赠感谢牌。

拿督斯里吴木興致辞 (PDF): https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20230503_TPIHK_CN.pdf

媒体联系:
陈秀娟总秘书
新加坡潮州八邑会馆
手机: (65) 9199 6320
电邮: poitip@teochew.sg

