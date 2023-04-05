BLUETTI EP600 和 AC500 荣获 2023 年红点设计大奖

|
澳大利亚悉尼, 2023年4月5日 - (亚太商讯) - BLUETTI，领先的便携式电站提供商，自豪地宣布其产品 EP600 和 AC500 获得了 2023 年红点设计奖。该奖项表彰了两款产品的杰出设计，并肯定了 BLUETTI 设计团队的创新和卓越。
红点设计大奖是世界上最著名的设计竞赛之一，吸引了来自不同国家和行业的数千名参赛者。该奖项旨在表彰表现出卓越设计、品质和创新的产品。赢得该奖项是 BLUETTI 的一项重大成就，它证明了公司致力于创造不仅实用而且美观的产品。
EP600&B500 是 BLUETTI 去年 11 月在欧洲推出的最新储能系统 (ESS)。它专为并网或离网使用而设计，安装方便，操作简单。凭借模块化设计和尖端技术，它是以可持续的方式实现电力独立的完美解决方案。
AC500&B300S 是用于家庭备用或离网生活的模块化电站。它采用可靠的磷酸铁锂电池，不含有害重金属和先进技术，可实现快速充电、分相功能和 UPS 保护。它具有简单而美观的设计和卓越的性能，是功能与美观的真正结合。
“我们很高兴赢得 2023 年红点设计奖，”BLUETTI 发言人 Jame Ray 说。 “我们的设计团队孜孜不倦地创造出不仅性能出色而且外观精美的产品。赢得这个奖项证明了他们的辛勤工作和奉献精神，我们为取得的成就感到自豪”。
BLUETTI 凭借其创新和环保的能源产品多次获得此奖项。创新、可持续发展和卓越已写入其 DNA。 EP600 和 AC500 目前可在 BLUETTI 网站上购买，它们分别提供 10 年和 4 年保修。
关于 BLUETTI
从一开始，BLUETTI 就一直致力于通过室内和室外使用的绿色储能解决方案来实现可持续发展的未来，同时为我们的家庭和我们的世界提供卓越的环保体验。这就是 BLUETTI 在 70 多个国家开展业务并受到全球数百万客户信赖的原因。如需了解更多信息，请访问BLUETTI 网站或在 YouTube、Facebook 和 Instagram 上关注 BLUETTI。
