Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, April 4, 2023
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 14:36 HKT/SGT
Share:

来源 The Life Underwriters Association of Hong Kong Limited
「保协大湾区委员会」举办保险业大湾区交流团南沙深圳考察

香港, 2023年4月4日 - (亚太商讯)  - 香港人寿保险从业员协会之「保协大湾区委员会」于3月30日至4月1日一连三日举办南沙及深圳访问团，会见多位重要官员，包括：深圳市政协党组书记兼主席林洁、四届全国政协委员及粤港青年交流促进会创会主席龙子明等。 「保协大湾区委员会」表示，此次考察交流将进一步推进「保协大湾区委员会」与大湾区（南沙）后援基地落地项目的相关事宜，包括在前海举办保协深圳咨询公司开幕仪式，保协正式在湾区设立咨询点，期望聚引粤港澳高精尖金融科创企业、资金、人才，推动大湾区高质量发展发挥辐射和引领作用，致力打造大湾区金融科技领域以及保险业交汇的新高地。

40多名香港保协代表座谈交流。

保险业大湾区交流团南沙深圳考察

「保协大湾区委员会」主席李冠群及保协会长姜楚芝带领九个香港保险业及金融业界协会代表包括： 香港人寿保险经理协会（GAMAHK） 上届会长张应羣、香港专业保险经纪协会（PIBA） 主席张志辉、香港股票分析师协会（IFAPC） 理事张佩仪 、香港保险中介人商会（HKCII） 会长陈少霞、香港一般保险业协会（HKGIAA） 主席林强、中国保险经理人协会（CIMA） 秘书长余峰、香港寿险管理学会 （LOMA） 会长蔡广鸿、香港保险师公会有限公司（HKCIP） 主席程容辉及国际资产规划师协会（IAPA） 发展总监曾妙英，共40余名代表组成的香港「保协保险业大湾区交流团」。 行程拜访深圳市政协党组书记兼主席林洁、访问区金融局相关负责人座谈交流，与官员作深入交流，探讨未来合作的可能。 更参观多间当地金融企业及展览中心，当中包括由前海深港现代服务业合作区安排参观前海发展，以及：创享湾、南沙明珠湾规划展览中心、明珠湾金融集聚区、香港科技大学（广州）及前海四十周年展厅等。

承接港澳前沿科技，吸纳港澳青年人才，建设创新产业，搭建国际化营商环境，成为真正意义上的粤港澳大湾区中心。 此次保协一行重点考察明珠金融创新集聚区，围绕香港保险业与国内保险、金融业互通互融方式及推动南沙设立香港保险售后服务中心等相关事宜进行交流探讨。 另外，在创享湾参观广州南沙粤港合作咨询委员会服务中心，以及民营的初创企业的加速器，了解国家对青年创新产业的支持。

「保协大湾区委员会」有见，粤港澳大湾区建设正全面铺开，南沙作为国家战略集中承载地、广州城市新核心区，大湾区发展机遇前所未有。 本次交流团得以顺利举办感谢访团顾问包括：第十至十三届全国政协委员龙子明、香港立法会议员吴杰庄、及第十三届全国人大代表洪为民的悉心协助安排。

新闻图片
图片链接: http://bit.ly/3KxiwNU

传媒查询：
陈珊珊小姐 （保协大湾区委员会 – 公关部委员）
电话 ： 3890 7511 电邮 ： athena.chan@vsfg.com

「香港人寿保险从业员协会」代表：
胡诗咏小姐 （Ms. Zoe Wu）
高级公关和营销官
电话：2969-0208
传真：2570-1525
电邮：zoewu@luahk.org

叶建新先生 （Mr. Sun Yip）
总经理助理
2969-0211
2570-1525
ksyip@luahk.org

有关保协及保协大湾区委员会
香港人寿保险从业员协会（简称保协）成立于1973年，乃一历史悠久之保险界专业团体。 会员人数近17，000人，是全港会员人数最多的保险业组织之一。 「保协」主要宗旨是推动及提高人寿保险从业员之专业水平，并订立和执行有关专业守则; 举办教育课程与会议，提供机会给业内人士学习和交流经验，以提高业者水平和成就; 鼓励从业员参与公益和公众事务，回馈社会。 「保协」网址： https:// www.luahk.org/

「保协」顺应国策，于2020年成立「保协大湾区委员会」，致力推广大湾区之机遇，以及推动香港保险从业员大湾区之拓展，协助保险同业寻觅湾区蓝海市场。 「保协大湾区委员会」手册： https://bit.ly/43gdsF1


话题 Press release summary

部门 Banking & Insurance
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Global 'Rules of the Road' Included in Landmark Update to Space Safety Best Practices  
Apr 4, 2023 20:15 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Spring-Summer 2023 Collection  
Apr 4, 2023 19:00 HKT/SGT
Asahi Kasei's production facility for Dinamica acquires certification regarding use of power 100% derived from renewable energy by utilizing Hitachi's Powered by RE  
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 5:28:00 PM
Hitachi Energy rated among top 5% of most sustainable companies  
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 5:01:00 PM
BioMed X and Merck Expand Collaboration Aiming to Leverage Cancer-Specific Vulnerabilities for Targeted Therapies  
Apr 4, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
UNIQLO Yodobashi Akiba Opening on April 14  
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 5:00:00 PM
UNIQLO Yodobashi Akiba Opening on April 14  
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 5:00:00 PM
Tracxn ranks LawSikho as the Top Legal Edtech Startup in the World  
Apr 4, 2023 17:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing announces the outline of TGR GT Cup 2023 online race, marking its fifth year of e-Motorsports  
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 4:01:00 PM
JCB partnered with Lanka Pay and Commercial Bank of Ceylon to launch LankaPay-JCB cards in Sri Lanka  
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 2:00:00 PM
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
顶部 | 关于我们 | 服务 | 合作伙伴 | 联系人 | 隐私权政策 | 使用条款 | RSS
美国： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 东京： +81 3 6859 8575

       