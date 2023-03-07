Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

来源 ILBE 长片《像女人一样讲述》在获得奥斯卡最佳原创歌曲提名之前，在意大利洛杉矶电影节上走红地毯并进行放映 国际电影明星 Jacqueline Fernandez 和制片人 Andrea Iervolino 在电影节颁奖典礼上获奖

洛杉矶, 2023年3月8日 - (亚太商讯) - 国际影星Jacqueline Fernandez 在好莱坞制片人 Andrea Iervolino 的陪同下抵达第 18 届洛杉矶意大利电影、时尚和艺术节 活动。 该活动包括电影《像女人一样讲述》的红毯首映式、放映和问答环节。



《像女人一样讲述》是一部故事片，由七部短片组成，由来自意大利、日本和美国的国际女性电影制作人团队执导。 每个片段都是一个“关于女性的故事，由女性为每个人讲述”。 演员阵容包括Jennifer Hudson, Marcia Gay Harden, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, 及 Jaqueline Fernandez 等国际知名女演员。



该项目是与 We Do It Together 的合作项目，We Do It Together 是一家倡导性别平等的非营利性电影制作公司，由制片人 Chiara Tilesi 创立。 这部电影由 ILBE 制作，包括制片人 Andrea Iervolino、Chiara Tilesi、Lucas Akoskin 和 Monika Bacardi。 这部电影目前以Diane Warren 创作、Sofia Carson 演唱的歌曲《掌声》获得奥斯卡金像奖最佳原创歌曲提名。



在洛杉矶中国剧院举行的洛杉矶意大利艺术节颁奖典礼上， Andrea Iervolino 获得了洛杉矶意大利卓越奖， Jacqueline Fernandez 获得了洛杉矶意大利人道主义奖。 此次活动还颁发了其他奖项，包括 Mike White、Sabrina Impacciatore、Ferzan Ozpetek、Maria Sole Tognazzi 和 Pippo Mezzapesa。



要了解有关该活动的更多信息，请访问 https://www.losangelesitalia.com

要了解有关 ILBE 集团的更多信息，请访问 https://ilbegroup.com



