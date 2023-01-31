Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 1, 2023
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Tuesday, 31 January 2023, 19:09 HKT/SGT
FREED GROUP 宣布香港首间注册旅游代理全旅达加入成为FREED GROUP旗下公司
融合FREED 的智能旅游科技及全旅达团队的专业知识
为企业旅客提供高质素的旅游服务

香港, 2023年1月31日 - (亚太商讯)  - 屡获殊荣的数码商务解决方案公司FREED GROUP（「FREED」）宣布，其联合创办人兼行政总裁Abel Zhao先生收购全旅达国际旅游有限公司（「全旅达」，前称太古旅游）。全旅达总部设于香港，在旅游代理业界稳占领导地位，而收购完成后，全旅达成为FREED GROUP旗下公司之一。是次收购将结合FREED智能商务技术及全旅达团队的专业知识，进一步推进全旅达数码转型，加速业务增长，以保持卓越的行业竞争优势。

（由左至右）FREED GROUP联合创办人兼首席产品官 Kenneth Lee先生、全旅达总经理刘志超先生及FREED GROUP联合创办人兼行政总裁Abel Zhao先生

FREED GROUP联合创办人兼行政总裁Abel Zhao先生

自2015年成立以来，FREED以其专利的端对端数码转型及商务赋能解决方案和服务，利用科技及庞大的供应商网络帮助客户加强零售表现。 FREED拥有逾250名专业人才，团队来自全球22个不同地区，结合来自科技、旅游、商业、酒店等行业的丰富经验及专业知识，为全球十多个市场服务。集团与超过200个知名企业及伙伴紧密合作，其中包括三星、中国移动、中国人寿、首尔市（智慧城市）、杜拜皇室谢赫阿哈迈德亲王阁下（Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum）私人办公室（The Private Office）、Google、国际足协世界杯、Match Hospitality、宝马和现代汽车信用卡。

全旅达国际旅游有限公司成立于1948年，是香港首间注册旅行社，于香港、北京及上海均设有办公室。全旅达专注于商务、休闲及展览旅游，为旅客提供全方位的旅游服务，以享受舒适无忧的旅程。

FREED GROUP联合创办人兼行政总裁Abel Zhao先生表示：「全旅达备受商务、休闲和展览旅游旅客信赖和认可，我们很高兴全旅达加入FREED这大家庭。全旅达拥有巨大的增长潜力，凭借他们团队的的悠久历史和经验，相信可与FREED产生协同效应。在我们的智能解决方案支持下，FREED与全旅达未来将持续发掘不同商机，包括旅游服务、电子商务、营销服务及品牌忠诚度计划等。我们预期全旅达将紧随FREED 步伐，成为全球旅游品牌。」

全旅达总经理刘志超先生表示：「全旅达在过去70年一直致力为客户提供优质服务。这次收购将透过数码转型，为客户提供全新旅游预订平台及崭新的用户体验，并提高服务效率。与此同时，我们将秉承全旅达的市场领导地位，配合与FREED的发展计划，拓展现时中港两地的服务，并开拓新市场。我们期待在FREED GROUP的支持下开启新的发展篇章。」

FREED GROUP的科技与服务近年囊括多项殊荣，包括世界经济论坛颁发的2022年「技术先锋」、2021年德勤科技新星奖、2021年联合国世界旅游组织旅游创新大赛冠军和2018年亚太信息通信技术大奖等等。于2022年6月，FREED GROUP在由Daiwa ACA APAC Growth Fund及ACA Partners Pte. Ltd.领导的新一轮融资中筹集到1,500万美元。

关于FREED GROUP
FREED GROUP 勇于创新科技，开启数码商业的未来。 FREED 以其端对端数码转型及商务赋能解决方案，结合全球不同商家于同一平台及资料库，帮助《财富》500强的公司、品牌和各地区的中小企，创造新的收入来源、增加客户互动及提升服务水平。

FREED GROUP 的总部设于香港，在全球设有十多 个办事处，聘用逾250名员工。集团的客户和合作伙伴来自世界各地，包括三星、中国移动、中国人寿、BMW和LG等主要品牌。 FREED GROUP于2022年被世界经济论坛评为「技术先锋」，并获得2021年德勤科技新星奖、2021年联合国世界旅游组织旅游创新大赛和2018年亚太信息通信技术大奖等等。

关于全旅达国际旅游有限公司
全旅达国际旅游有限公司（前称太古旅游）于1948年成立，是首间在香港注册的旅游代理，在香港、北京和上海设有办事处，并自2009年起在北京取得当地牌照，为追求卓越和高水准旅游服务的企业客户服务。全旅达为国内外游客提供全方位的旅游服务，包括机票和其他票务预订、酒店预订、旅行团和旅游套票以及签证申请。全旅达70年来致力提供优越服务，现已发展成为具区域性领导地位的旅游管理公司，专注为商务、休闲和会议及展览旅游提供客户服务及科技支援。公司亦在个人数据处理和存储方面达到国际安全标准。


