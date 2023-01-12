Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 12, 2023
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Thursday, 12 January 2023, 15:58 HKT/SGT
Mitrade达到240万用户，比去年增加90万

澳大利亚墨尔本, 2023年1月12日 - (亚太商讯)  - Mitrade ( https://mytd.cc/2bj )，全球领先的CFD交易平台，达到了另一项重要的里程碑，已达到240万用户。比起去年150万的用户数量有显著增长，在短短一年内增加了90万用户。


这种令人震撼的增长意味着Mitrade为其交易者提供了卓越交易系统。从先进的交易工具到顶级的客户协助，Mitrade的使命是为所有用户创造不受空间、时间、市场限制的公平、高效、透明的交易体验。本公司对于达成这一里程碑感到兴奋，并期待着继续为用户提供最佳的交易体验。

Mitrade ( https://mytd.cc/2bj ) 希望向其240万用户表示感谢，感谢用户对Mitrade平台的支持和信任。 Mitrade会不断的增长与创新。

平台提升和新交易功能
过去一年，Mitrade在其平台上实施了许多新功能，包括先进的图表工具，推出了Windows 和 MacOS 可用的软件，更进了安全措施，并优化了界面。他们还大力加强客服团队，以确保客户群得到及时和最佳的帮助。 Mitrade 还计划在 2023 年Q1上线自家的教育平台 Mitrade Academy。

荣获八项金融大奖
Mitrade在业务各个领域对卓越的承诺，赢得了这些权威荣誉。仅在2022年，Mitrade已经获得了八项奖项，表彰其在业界不同方面的努力。

一些值得关注的有：最佳外汇劵商，增速最快的外汇金融科技交易平台和全球最佳外汇教育资源。Mitrade 为被行业专家认可而感到非常自豪，并继续努力保持其作为全球领先的外汇和CFD公司。

关于Mitrade
Mitrade 于 2011 年成立，是拥有多个牌照的网上差价合约交易平台，当中提供多项金融工具，包括外汇、商品和指数等。 Mitrade 致力提供最佳使用体验和客户服务，为所有客户提供简单易用的交易体验。如需了解更多资讯，请访问：https://www.mitrade.com/

媒体相关联系:
branding@mitrade.com

SOURCE: Mitrade


