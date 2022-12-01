Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 2, 2022
Thursday, 1 December 2022, 18:40 HKT/SGT
赛马会「释心同行」 计划 国际自杀者亲友关怀日2022 生命热线注入戏剧治疗元素助同路人治愈
WhatsApp动态贴图为大众打气

香港, 2022年12月1日 - (亚太商讯)  - 在自杀事件中，痛苦的不仅是逝世者，还有无数留下来的人。他们失去挚爱的痛楚，不会随时间的推移而消散。他们经历长期煎熬及哀伤，甚至可能会对日常生活以至身体功能造成影响，因此，我们更应给予经历亲友自杀的人士心灵及精神上的支持，以预防悲剧再次发生。

10幅由自杀者亲友绘画的画作制作成动态贴图，并可应用于即时通讯应用程式WhatsApp，为大众打气。

自杀者家属在祝愿仪式，透过放纸飞机，为离世亲人、同路人及自己，送上祝福。

互动剧场鼓励自杀者家属，透过与离世亲人的连系、及与同路人的连结，寻找力量「行落去」。

今年11月19日是国际自杀者亲友关怀日（International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day），「生命热线」作为香港首间以华语推行自杀者亲友支援计划的机构，与海外逾300多个城市同时响应及支持是项活动。由「生命热线」主办、香港赛马会慈善信托基金捐助推行的赛马会「释心同行」计划于2022年11月20日假大埔「香港青年奖励计划赛马会爱丁堡公爵训练营」举行主题名为「仍然在一起」的活动，予自杀者亲友参加，并推出WhatsApp动态贴图，希望唤起社会大众对自杀者亲友及身边人之关怀。

戏剧治疗助舒缓哀伤
根据研究指出，每名自杀离世者会令6至10名亲友情绪受困扰，而他们的自杀风险较一般人高4.5倍，自杀者亲友的哀伤历程十分漫长，受影响人数众多且具自杀风险。60多位自杀者的亲友参与是次关怀日活动，透过戏剧游戏及创作、互动戏剧及特别的祝愿仪式，以释放参与者的情感，让因自杀事件而失去至亲的人有一个互相疗愈、互助及分享的机会，鼓励自杀者亲友把对至亲这份思念，转化成力量，一起寻找活着的意义，在人生旅途中迈进。

WhatsApp动态贴图为大家打气
其中两位自杀者亲友以绘画心意卡抒发内心感受，透过轻松的卡通画作制作成动态贴图，并可应用于即时通讯应用程式WhatsApp，让大众主动关怀身边人，尤其情绪受困扰的人士及自杀者亲友，耐心聆听及陪伴他们面对生命中各种挑战。 下载WhatsApp动态贴图的连结如下:
https://whatsticker.online/p/6367112ECiIlA/HK/zh

生命热线首创自杀者亲友支援服务 关怀有助亲友走出阴霾
「生命热线」执行总监吴志昆先生表示：「很高兴『生命热线』今年获香港赛马会慈善信托基金捐助，推行赛马会『释心同行』计划，为自杀者亲友提供专业辅导及益友服务，协助他们渡过哀伤，重整生命的意义，让陷入哀伤情绪的家属获得适时支援。自2008年开始，『生命热线』开展全港首个以华语推行的自杀者亲友支援计划，至今已为超过1,000名家属包括成人和孩子提供专业的哀伤辅导，家属透过个人辅导及同路人互助小组活动，让他们理解当前的情绪反应，并从同路人的分享获得安慰与共鸣。由于社会大众缺乏对「自杀」及自杀者亲友的关注，对自杀感到陌生、甚至视为禁忌，这令留下的人宁愿埋藏哀伤，默默承受巨大的心灵创伤，而不向外界求助。」他补充：「简单到一个温暖的问候、一个拥抱、一段关怀的对话，已可以起很大的作用，因此，我们今年透过自杀者亲友的画作制作成动态贴图，希望大家能为身边亲友送上爱与关怀 。」


