  • Thursday, December 1, 2022
Thursday, 1 December 2022, 12:32 HKT/SGT
来源 VSFG
意博金融宣布三大行业领袖强势加盟
中国太平人寿前董事长 - 何志光先生
字节跳动前集团副总裁兼金融业务主管 - 谷文栋先生
新华人寿保险股份有限公司深圳分公司前总经理 - 杨红梅女士
锐意打造全方位数字资产平台 合规对接传统和数字资产
推动创新金融服务 全力参与香港全球加密资产和虚拟资产中心建设

香港, 2022年12月1日 - (亚太商讯)  - 为配合公司的战略规划及创新金融服务发展方针，意博金融控股有限公司（下称「意博金融」/「集团」）今天正式宣布何志光先生、谷文栋先生以及杨红梅女士的强势加盟，分别委任为集团战略咨询委员会主席、科技咨询委员会主席、及业务发展委员会主席，带领意博金融迈向新里程。

意博金融战略咨询委员会主席何志光先生

意博金融科技咨询委员会主席谷文栋先生

意博金融业务发展委员会主席杨红梅女士

意博金融主席诸承誉先生

意博金融战略咨询委员会主席何志光先生是国内保险业的领军人物，在业内享负盛名，曾在人保、平安、太平、新华等大型保险集团公司担任领导层核心职务，掌管公司战略及营运部署。他曾帮助平安集团开拓在上海的寿险业务，如今他带领的团队在业内仍被誉为保险界的“黄埔军师”。何先生离开平安后又领导筹建了太平人寿。在何先生的领导下，太平人寿持续创造业绩辉煌，不仅“太平人寿速度”一度成为业界佳话，个险团队批量出品百万精英，业务品质超越IQA，至今太平的团队组织在行业依旧保持强大的组织战斗力。何先生现任康养产业联盟轮值会长，深入研究国内康养行业，整合金融及康养产业上下游的产品与服务资源。意博金融在何先生的带领下，相信不论在集团战略或营运方针上，均会提升至另一高度。

被委任为意博金融科技咨询委员会主席的谷文栋先生是国内互联网金融和金融科技领域的领军人物，在推动国内推荐引擎算法与机器学习在国内企业的发展作出了巨大贡献。谷先生曾创立了面向推荐引擎领域的专业技术社区ResysChina，举办了「ResysChina推荐技术大会」，为当时推荐引擎算法尚未普及的中国互联网业界提供了一个高质量的技术讨论平台，可见谷先生的高瞻远见。2017年谷先生加入字节跳动集团，任职集团副总裁分管开拓公司的金融业务，谷先生在个性化与大数据驱动的互联网金融创新产品研发拥有丰富的经验，他的加入促使字节跳动在移动支付与消费金融业务的布局节奏不断加快，在任职期间孵化出了数个金融创新项目。谷先生将引领意博金融结合科技与金融，打造全方位数字科技平台，推动金融创新。

另被委任为意博金融业务发展委员会主席的杨红梅女士职业生涯起步于交行，1990年进入保险行业，先后转战于太平洋寿险、平安人寿、中德安联人寿。2010年，杨女士加盟新华保险，历任总公司培训部、机构管理部总经理、深圳分公司总经理。近30年寿险职业生涯中，杨女士曾获得「中国平安三级荣誉勋章 」 、 「优秀营销部经理 」 、 「2008年中国十大保险经理人」等荣誉。杨女士主要在业务团队建设、体系化管理、业绩突破方面具有多年的实战经验，特别是其在带领绩优团队在客群定位、经营战略、全资产管理配置方面的前瞻性规划，对业内外优秀人才形成强烈吸引。在杨女士的带领下，其团队和意博金融将结合互补，相信可为集团的私人财富和家族办公室业务的发展注入强力血液，加强集团整体作战能力。

意博金融主席诸承誉先生对三位行业领袖的加盟深表兴奋，相信在几位主席的带领下，意博金融在集团战略、技术沉淀以及业务发展各个维度都将迈向一个新高度，更可推动金融创新，身体力行支持香港虚拟资产及金融科技发展。「何志光先生、谷文栋先生和杨红梅女士均是业内举足轻重的人物。凭借他们的丰富经验、高瞻视野及独到的市场触觉，将引领我们更有效地连接传统资产和数字资产，对我们整体业务布局将会有一大突破。」诸先生续称。

香港特别行政区财经事务及库务局 （「财库局」） 早前发表的政策宣言，阐明了政府对香港发展蓬勃的虚拟资产行业和生态圈的政策立场和方针。意博金融已与三位行业领袖达成初步共识，如何充分发挥自身综合实力，锐意打造全方位数字科技平台，合规地连接传统资产和数字资产; 同时2022年行政长官施政报告特别提到家族办公室是资产及财富管理行业的重要增长领域，意博金融将不遗余力在相关产品设计、团队储备等方面继续加强力量、全力参与到香港成为全球数字资产中心的建设工作中。

关于意博金融

意博金融控股有限公司（「意博金融」）是一间总部设于香港的环球金融服务平台。

2020年6月，意博金融成为香港首家获香港证券及期货事务监察委员会（「证监会」）批准的数字资产管理人，可管理高达100%比例的加密资产投资组合;公司一直致力于研究和开发在合规监管框架下可以连接传统和虚拟资产的产品及服务，帮助个人客户和机构有序配置资产在数字虚拟世界，特别是在Web 3.0和元宇宙领域上，更与关联公司一同致力积极开发、筛选和提供相关服务，全力支持香港建设全球数字和虚拟资产中心。有关意博金融的其他资料，请浏览 www.vsfg.com

传媒查询：
高斯薇女士 （Ms. Natalie Ko）
意博金融市场及产品部总监
电话：+852 3589 6934/ +852 9611 4111
电邮：natalie.ko@vsfg.com


