Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 27, 2022
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Thursday, 27 October 2022, 15:53 HKT/SGT
Share:
一田百货行政总裁黄思丽荣膺为“日本食普及亲善大使”

香港, 2022年10月27日 - (亚太商讯)  - 一田百货行政总裁黄思丽女士获日本农林水产省任命为“日本食普及亲善大使”，以表扬黄氏领导一田百货在香港多年来致力推动日本食材及饮食文化。仪式日前在日本国驻香港总领事官邸举行，并由日本国驻香港总领事冈田健一大使亲身颁发任命状。


一田百货行政总裁黄思丽女士（右）获日本农林水产省任命为“日本食普及亲善大使”，并由日本国驻香港总领事冈田健一大使（左）亲身颁发任命状。

一田百货行政总裁黄思丽女士表示：“一田一直致力推动现代日式生活百货的购物新体验，优质的日本食材是不可或缺。我非常感激日本当局多年来对一田的支持，令一田能够经常从日本不同地方引入品质上乘、产地当造的顶级食材，让市民可以简便地享受味美高质的日本鲜肉及蔬果。我十分荣幸获任命为‘日本食普及亲善大使’ ， 未来亦会继续与日本当局及团队紧密合作，打造更多新猷推广日本食材及和食体验。”

“日本食普及亲善大使”自2015年起由日本农林水产省主办，旨在进一步向海外推广日本食材及饮食文化。

一田百货自2008年升格登场，定位为“日式生活百货”，由日本进口的货品占整体货品逾6成，种类多达20,000种，当中由日本空运到港的鲜肉及蔬果分别占3及5成，一直以来深受顾客欢迎；每年平均亦会举办多个以日本不同地方为主题的推广企划，以推动日本饮食文化。一田百货合共有14间分店，当中包括3间百货、9间超市及2间便利店，遍布港九新界，让市民可以轻易体验日式生活百货的购物惊喜。


话题 Press release summary

部门 消费者
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
YATA Chief Executive Officer Ms. Susanna Wong Awarded as Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador  
Oct 27, 2022 15:51 HKT/SGT
HKTDC and Microsoft join forces to launch the "Go Beyond Your Limits" initiative targeted at local SMEs and next-gen talent  
Oct 27, 2022 15:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Construction and Launch of a Large-capacity Sweep Energy Storage System from Reused Electrified Vehicle Batteries Connected to the Electrical Power Grid  
Thursday, October 27, 2022 12:31:00 PM
"New Life in the GBA" Lucky Draw by Greater Bay Area Homeland Youth Community Foundation Concluded with 521 Happy Winners  
Oct 27, 2022 11:50 HKT/SGT
HKTDC Chairman in the UK to promote new opportunities through Hong Kong  
Oct 27, 2022 10:30 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Corporation and FEV Consulting Establish New Joint Venture for Materials Industry  
Thursday, October 27, 2022 10:23:00 AM
NEC becomes First Vendor to be Awarded "Requirements Compliant Bronze Badge" for 5G Open RAN Radio Units in Latest Published TIP Requirements 2.1  
Thursday, October 27, 2022 9:06:00 AM
Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA)/Thoughtful Media Group Collaborates With Magnite to Develop Retail Media Network in Southeast Asia  
Oct 27, 2022 09:00 HKT/SGT
Leading Crypto Market Intelligence Provider Glassnode Acquires Crypto Portfolio Tracking Tax Platform Accointing  
Oct 26, 2022 22:00 HKT/SGT
Nigerian FG to Stop Importing Digital Products and Services says Digital Economy Minister  
Oct 26, 2022 21:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
顶部 | 关于我们 | 服务 | 合作伙伴 | 联系人 | 隐私权政策 | 使用条款 | RSS
美国： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 东京： +81 3 6859 8575

       