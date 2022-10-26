厦门象屿：大宗供应链服务龙头，三季度经营业绩再创新高

|
香港, 2022年10月26日 - (亚太商讯) - 10月26日晚间，厦门象屿（600057.SH）发布第三季度财报，2022年前三季度，公司实现营业收入3,918亿元，同比增长13.74%；归母净利润21.73亿元，同比增长31.23%；净资产收益率15.26%，同比增加1.91个百分点。公司营业收入、归母净利润均创同期历史新高，经营效益持续提升。
厦门象屿是中国大宗供应链服务龙头企业，以中国广大的制造业企业作为主要目标客群，致力于为其提供具有针对性的供应链解决方案和全程一站式服务，包括大宗商品采购分销、物流、供应链金融、信息咨询等，以降低流通成本，提高流通效率，助力制造业企业降本增效，赚取服务收益。厦门象屿经营的大宗商品已涵盖金属矿产、农产品、能源化工、新能源等，核心产品品类均位列行业前列。目前公司已经在业内率先构建起以“公、铁、水、仓”为核心，覆盖全国、连接海外的网络化物流服务体系，构筑起差异化竞争优势。
2022年前三季度，新冠疫情反复、地缘局势紧张、大宗商品价格震荡，对大宗供应链企业经营管理和风险控制能力提出了更高要求。厦门象屿表示，面对多重挑战，公司保持战略定力，持续优化客户结构、丰富商品组合、夯实物流支撑、完善风控体系，有效应对产业周期波动和外部风险事项，在此基础上抓住机遇拓展市场份额，挖潜业务机会，确保整体经营保持稳健。
三季报显示，厦门象屿制造业企业服务量占比达50%以上，前三季度经营货量达1.41亿吨，铝、新能源、大豆等品类供应链经营业绩均实现了大幅增长，其中新能源供应链营业收入达147亿元，同比增长151%；毛利3.85亿元，同比增长245%。
近年来，厦门象屿以其完善的业务体系、稳健的发展节奏、可期的未来前景，获得了越来越多投资机构的青睐。今年上半年，厦门象屿同时被5家大陆社保基金组合持有，是A股市场中最受社保基金青睐的上市公司之一。
展望未来，厦门象屿表示，公司将锚定“成为世界一流的供应链服务企业”的战略愿景，持续优化客户结构、商品组合、业务模式、盈利模式，完善风控体系，提高综合收益水平，力争超额完成2022年全年经营目标。
点击查看报告全文：《厦门象屿股份有限公司2022年第三季度报告》
http://www.sse.com.cn/disclosure/listedinfo/announcement/c/new/2022-10-27/600057_20221027_2_BiPcBRXR.pdf
