  • Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 09:00 HKT/SGT
来源 Focally / USound
Focally 推出全球首款基于 Micro-led 的全彩真 AR 眼镜，具有全透视显示和 USound MEMS 扬声器技术
这款眼镜结合了最先进的 USound 音频技术、光学显示系统和硬件，能够以小尺寸实现空间计算，用于辅助 AR 应用。

奥地利格拉茨, 2022年9月27日 - (亚太商讯)  - USound 是可听设备和可穿戴设备微机电系统 (MEMS) 扬声器的领先供应商，宣布与印度公司 Focally 就其第一代 Universe AR 眼镜展开合作。

Focally 的 Universe AR 眼镜采用最先进的 USound 音频技术、光学显示系统和硬件，可实现空间计算。(荣誉: Focally)

Focally 的 Universe AR 眼镜情景增强现实预览。(荣誉: Focally)

Focally 开发的 Universe AR 眼镜原型旨在探索下一代辅助 AR 应用，例如 AR 导航、基于地理位置的应用、流式视频和音频、基于地理位置的游戏、人工智能应用等。这些智能眼镜原型展示了 AR 可穿戴设备所需的基本元素，例如光学架构、强大的音响系统和集成到符合人体工程学的紧凑型眼镜设备中的实时传感功能。

第一代产品采用具有 30 度 FOV 的全透明透明波导与世界上最小、最亮的 micro-Led 全彩显示引擎相结合。这款眼镜将 USound 的专利双向音频系统与 MEMS 高音扬声器和电动低音扬声器以及用于降噪和空间音频的双麦克风集成在一起。

该版本的器件展示了独特的计算架构，可从加速度计、陀螺仪、磁力计、环境、气体成分和红外等传感器执行板载实时传感，然后在智能手机等其他强大的计算机平台上以无线方式执行特定应用计算，以减少能量消耗。

Focally 已经在开发具有视觉能力和高级计算能力的第二代原型。一个优化的计算机平台将于 2023 年晚些时候向开发人员和早期爱好者推出。

凭借其先进的基于 MEMS 扬声器的声音解决方案，USound 实现了前所未有的工业和产品设计可能性，以应对许多现代音频设备的挑战。与用于耳机、TWS、头戴式耳机、智能手机、VR/AR 眼镜、可穿戴设备和助听器的竞争对手扬声器相比，USound MEMS 扬声器所需的空间减少了 50%，能耗减少了 80%，并且提供了更大的每单位频率范围区域。

“再一次展示了我们基于紧凑型 MEMS 扬声器的音频解决方案如何使制造商能够为可听设备和可穿戴设备添加更多功能，从而改善用户体验。” USound 的首席技术官兼联合创始人 Andrea Rusconi 说。

“我们很高兴展示我们的第一个演示，即通过将尖端技术集成到可接受和可穿戴的形式因素中，使上下文增强现实接近并易于访问。 请继续关注我们的精彩产品。” Focally 的首席执行官兼创始人 Sagar Madliyavar 说。

Focally 是受益于基于 USound MEMS 的音频解决方案的几家公司之一，该解决方案将于 2022 年至 2023 年向市场推出可穿戴设备和可听设备产品。

关于 USound
USound 是一家快速发展的音频公司，提供基于 MEMS（微机电系统）技术的高性能硅扬声器和高品质声音解决方案，拥有超过 300 项已申请专利。 USound 在格拉茨、维也纳、旧金山和深圳设有办事处，为国际客户提供使用 MEMS 扬声器设计智能音频应用的服务。 更多信息请访问 www.usound.com

关于Focally
Focally 是一家位于印度的深度科技 AR 初创公司，其核心使命是通过推出 AR 可穿戴设备、XR 配件设备和相关软件产品，让消费者能够充分利用增强现实技术的潜力。 随着 True AR 空间计算玻璃的推出，我们计划用可穿戴计算机彻底改变下一代计算时代。www.focally.in

媒体联络

USound GmbH:
Janel Leonor - press@USound.com
Thomas Reiter, Reiter PR - Thomas.Reiter@reiterpr.com
Dr. Alexandra Vasak, Reiter PR - +43 699 120 895 59, alexandra.vasak@reiterpr.com

Focally
Anish Mallappa - am@focally.in

