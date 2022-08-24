Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, August 24, 2022
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Wednesday, 24 August 2022, 12:52 HKT/SGT
重磅 深睿医疗6大创新任务荣登工信部、药监局揭榜名单

香港, 2022年8月24日 - (亚太商讯)  - 近日，工业和信息化部和国家药品监督管理局公示了人工智能医疗器械创新任务揭榜入围单位名单。深睿医疗共收获2个“揭榜单位”和4个“潜力单位”的荣誉。深睿医疗共有6个牵头或参与的项目上榜，主要聚焦在智能辅助诊断产品、医学人工智能数据库、临床试验平台、真实世界数据应用等多个方向。上榜项目之多，研究跨度之广，在医疗人工智能企业中实属罕见。



Dr.Wise(R)颅内动脉瘤AI医学辅助诊断系统

由工信部、药监局两部门发起的人工智能医疗器械创新任务揭榜工作，遴选了一批具备较强创新能力的单位，集中攻关，推动人工智能医疗器械的创新发展。其中，入围单位分为“揭榜单位”和“潜力单位”两类。原则上，“揭榜单位”为创新任务攻关主体，“潜力单位”可自愿继续实施揭榜任务。

01揭榜单位
方向：智能辅助诊断产品
动脉瘤CT造影影像辅助检测软件
深睿医疗本次上榜的动脉瘤CT造影影像辅助检测软件项目，在智能辅助诊断产品的揭榜单位中位列前茅，这是该项目在一周之内收获的第三个重磅奖项。

该产品由深睿医疗牵头，联合中国人民解放军东部战区总医院等国内知名医疗机构共同开发。通过“AI+医学影像”辅助模式，应对颅内动脉瘤引发的重大的公共卫生问题。

深睿医疗的动脉瘤CT造影影像辅助检测软件是集合颅内血管3D后处理、颅内动脉瘤检出与辅助分析的一站式动脉瘤检出AI解决方案。该产品目前已获准进入NMPA创新医疗器械审核通道。相关研究成果得到国家自然科学基金项目资助，并在Nature Communications（IF: 14.919）发表，是罕见的人工智能颅内动脉瘤检测多中心验证的研究成果。

方向：医学人工智能数据库
面向呼吸疾病的医学人工智能数据库
本项目由四川大学华西医院牵头，联合四川大学、深睿医疗等共同组建的“产学研用医”攻关团队共同开发。该数据库适用于支撑呼吸疾病AI产品的训练和验证，同时建立符合呼吸疾病AI产品的数据库标准及数据安全保护等标准规范。

02潜力单位
方向：智能辅助诊断产品
肺癌多模态数据融合辅助诊断软件

该项目由成都华西精准医学产业创新中心有限公司牵头，联合四川大学、深睿医疗共同研发，其临床价值在于破解早期肺癌漏诊；减少早期肺癌误诊；指导肺癌早期精准治疗。

方向：人工智能医疗器械临床试验平台
微创医学人工智能医疗器械临床试验平台
该项目由浙江大学医学院附属邵逸夫医院牵头，联合浙江大学、深睿医疗等共同实施，预计将为微创/无创的人工智能辅助诊断设备、人工智能辅助术前规划设备、人工智能手术机器人和手术导航设备提供支撑服务。

心脑血管影像人工智能临床试验平台
该项目由中国人民解放军东部战区总医院牵头，联合北京安贞医院、深睿医疗等共同攻关，旨在推进中国人工智能心脑血管影像临床研究的规范化、标准化，促进心血管病早期发现和人群筛查，全面提高影像诊断效能和同质性，为我国人工智能临床应用提供循证依据。

方向：人工智能医疗器械真实世界数据应用平台
疑难复杂心血管病介入诊疗真实世界数据应用平台
该项目由武汉大学人民医院牵头，深睿医疗等企业共同参与，围绕心血管病介入诊疗相关疾病的数据特点建立数据处理技术体系建设，以应用促数据资源建设，为AI医疗器械提供更高质量数据与数据采集标准。

“揭榜”就是政府针对迫切需要的关键核心技术进行开发，发挥好宏观调控作用，把需要的关键核心技术项目张出榜来，汇聚、利用各方智慧和力量，将科技资源优化整合，从而实现创新价值最大化。近几年基于人工智能技术的创新应用已经深度融入医疗传统工作流程中，为医疗行业升级转型提供了关键思路。

深睿医疗是医疗人工智能领域的佼佼者，产品遍布全国30多个省市，为数千家医疗机构提供AI辅助诊断、智能筛查、临床决策、患者服务、医疗大数据治理、科学研究、医生培训、能力建设等全链路的人工智能服务。公司牵头或参与了7个科技部重大专项，9个国家自然科学基金项目，30多个省地级科研项目，拥有700多个专利及软著，累计影响因子超1200。强大的科研和产品研发实力使深睿医疗成为国内罕见的同时拥有5张NMPA三类证的医疗人工智能公司。在这次发布的揭榜名单中，深睿医疗6个上榜项目的绝对优势是公司综合实力的完美呈现。

深睿医疗致力于运用人工智能技术，坚持自主创新，从临床需求出发，切入更多医疗场景中，填补行业空白，在关键技术上实现中国“智”造，精准发力，助力 “健康中国2030”。


话题 Press release summary

部门 制药及生物技术, 健康与医药
