  • Thursday, July 28, 2022
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Thursday, 28 July 2022, 19:22 HKT/SGT
来源 Tokyo Chuo Auction
东京中央亚洲巡展：2022年秋拍精选 台北、香港、东京三城精品列阵 全球征集同步举行

香港, 2022年7月28日 - (亚太商讯)  - 东京中央拍卖将于今夏隆重呈献「东京中央亚洲巡展：2022年秋拍精选」。巡展分别于台北、香港、东京三城举行，展示逾百件名瓷重器、名家书画、当代艺术、浮世绘等。精选藏品有清雍正 青花缠枝番莲纹六角形双贯耳尊式瓶、明永乐铜鎏金无量寿佛坐像、沈石友旧藏鸣坚白斋填词砚、蓝瑛（1585－1666）仿关仝山水、赵之谦（1829-1884）致舒梅圃尺牍等。

清雍正 青花缠枝番莲纹六角形双贯耳尊式瓶 L:27.5cm;W:19.5cm;H:44cm

明永乐 铜鎏金无量寿佛坐像 H:22.5cm

蓝瑛（1585－1666）仿关仝山水 立轴 设色绢本 177.5×75cm 约12平尺注：附山中信天翁(1822-1885)等鉴赏手书。

沈石友旧藏鸣坚白斋填词砚 L:11.5cm;W:8cm;H:2.5cm

赵之谦（1829-1884）致舒梅圃尺牍 镜心 尺寸不一×25帧 水墨纸本

东京中央亚洲巡展：2022年秋拍精选

台北站
8.10-11（三、四）
台北文华东方酒店

香港站
8.19-21（五－日）
香港上环永安中心2601室

东京站
9.6-7（二、三）
东京圆顶饭店普利斯姆大厅

东京香港　双城秋拍　
9.9-12（五至一）
地址：东京都中央区京桥、香港上环

全球征集 专家现场免费咨询

同时，我们亦于三地接受全球征集，欢迎各藏家于展期期间与专家会面及查询，海外藏家亦可透过以下方法随时联络我们。接下来我们将公布更多详情，请紧贴我们最新公布。

详情请浏览东京中央拍卖官方网站 www.chuo-auction.com，或关注公司Facebook/IG官方账号（Tokyo Chuo Auction）、微信公众号和小程序（TCA Asia）及小红书官方账号（东京中央拍卖）。


