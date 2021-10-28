Elite Capital & Co. 将“政府未来融资 2030 计划”注册为英国官方金融商标

|
|
|
|
伦敦, 2021年10月28日 - (亚太商讯) - Elite Capital & Co. Limited 董事长 Faisal Khazaal 博士今天宣布，2021 年 10 月 15 日对 Elite Capital & Co. 来说是重要的一天，因为在这一天发生了两件重要事件。
首先，英国知识产权局批准并颁发了“政府未来融资2030计划”商标注册证，证书号为UK00003650455。
“将‘政府未来融资 2030 计划’注册为官方商标是 Elite Capital & Co. 的一项独特活动，因为该融资计划非常重要，该计划为世界各地的政府提供独特而广泛的金融服务和解决方案。下该计划 Elite Capital & Co. 及其政府投资组合与各自政府签署协议以支持该国的国家项目，通过提供这些国家项目 80% 的融资需求，而不会给财政部增加主权贷款的负担。政府通过邀请所有本地公司和国际财团以招标方式公布项目，对剩余的项目活动进行投标，包括 20% 的资金、建设和项目运营，从而根据规则、法规确保公平、平等和透明，以及适用于各自国家/地区的法律” Faisal Khazaal 博士说。
其次，Elite Capital & Co. Limited 总裁兼首席执行官 George Matharu 先生宣布，公司于 2021 年 10 月 15 日获得 ISO 37001:2016 反贿赂管理证书以及 ISO 9001:2015 证书对于 Elite Capital & Co. Limited 在过去五年中所举办的质量管理 (QMS)。
“ISO 9001:2015 质量管理证书反映了我们为所有客户提供的服务水平，包括政府层面以及商业和工业私营部门。添加 ISO 37001:2016 反贿赂证书我们在财务管理、咨询和融资方面的资格使我们成为政府可以与之合作进行任何金融交易的最强大和最安全的公司。因此，Elite Capital & Co. 将接受季度财务审查，作为以及从 2021 年 11 月 1 日开始的全面年度财务审查，这是最严格、最透明的审计财务系统之一，”乔治·马塔鲁先生说。
Elite Capital & Co. Limited 是一家私人有限公司，提供与项目相关的服务，包括管理、咨询和融资，尤其是大型基础设施和商业项目。
科威特商人 Faisal Khazaal 博士和 George Matharu 先生在结束声明时说：“公司的发展意味着我们正在与越来越多的国家合作，并期待与中国和英国的国际 EPC 承包商就即将开展的重大项目签署新协议”。
联系方式
Government Future Financing 2030 Program
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
电话: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
网站: ec.uk.com
资料来源：Elite Capital & Co. Limited
话题 Press release summary
部门 金融, Funds & Equities
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
Spikes Asia Announces 2022 Jury Presidents
Oct 28, 2021 13:01 HKT/SGT
|
|
Leon Fuat Berhad Powers Up for Green Energy
Oct 28, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Dusit International partners with leading educational and culinary institutes to develop Thailand's first academy of gastronomy with business incubation facilities - 'The Food School'
Oct 28, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
NTT and NEC have developed Supply Chain Security Risk Reduction Technology for ICT Infrastructure
Oct 28, 2021 09:04 HKT/SGT
|
|
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Launches the All-New GR86
Oct 28, 2021 08:05 HKT/SGT
|
|
Elite Capital & Co. Registers "Government Future Financing 2030 Program" as an official UK Finance Trademark
Oct 28, 2021 08:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Seven autumn trade fairs open today
Oct 27, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
MHI Group to deliver Japan's First Systems for Automated Valet Parking and Automated Transportation of Finished Vehicles
Oct 27, 2021 17:06 HKT/SGT
|
|
2021 Global Digital Trade Conference concludes; 15 days trade dialogues, 8,500 companies from 100 countries
Oct 27, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
PrivacyCard, PRVG, PRV2 and more for Release during PrivacySwap's Great Migration
Oct 27, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
More Press release >>