Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, December 23, 2020
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 10:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
达丰设备通过港交所聆讯：为中国第二大塔式起重机服务提供商，预计年底招股
导语：现有组合40%以上最大起重能力超过200吨米。
作者：苍穹
来源：IPO早知道

香港, 2020年12月23日 - (亚太商讯)  - 据IPO早知道消息，达丰设备服务有限公司（以下简称“达丰设备”）已于12月10日通过港交所聆讯，富强金融资本担任独家保荐人。另据知情人士透露，达丰设备将于本月月底启动招股，并于2021年1月完成港股挂牌。


达丰设备股权结构（资料来源：招股书）




达丰设备利润表（资料来源：招股书）


达丰设备毛利率情况（资料来源：招股书）




资料来源：招股书


达丰设备的历史可追溯至2006年，是在中国成立的首家外资塔式起重机服务供应商，主要向中国特级及一级EPC承建商提供咨询、技术设计、调试、施工至售后服务等一站式塔式起重机解决方案服务。IPO前新加坡黄水钟Ng Chwee Cheng家族通过实质拥有65.3654%的Tat Hong China持有达丰设备95.75%的股份，中国核工业则持有1.95%的股份。

通过华东市场，达丰设备自2007年切入中国，十余年来已在建筑业树立稳固的市场地位。按收益计算，达丰设备在2019年中国所有塔式起重机服务供应商中排名第二，市场份额约为0.7%。

行业头部玩家，设备利用率远超平均

塔式起重机是一种建筑吊装设备，广泛用于建筑及其他行业，用以垂直吊装、移动建筑材料及安装建筑构件，其的底座固定在地面上的混凝土板上，可提供吊装高度及起重能力的最佳组合；而将塔身连接到回转机构，可使塔机回转多达360度的角度。

按起重能力划分，塔机具有80吨米、150吨米、200吨米、350吨米、550吨米以及900吨米等多种规格。以2019年为例，起重能力达到900吨米的塔机单价在550万元至650万元之间，即便起重能力最小的80吨米塔机单价亦超过50万元。

因为塔机服务存在单价高、操作难度大等特点，下游企业多选择塔机租赁而非自购，更准确地说是湿租，即在出租设备的同时配备操作人员，侧面表明塔机数量、种类构成塔机服务企业的重要竞争力。

作为塔机服务领域的领先者，达丰设备的机队拥有1008台塔式起重机，且均为「达丰」旗下品牌，现有组合40%以上最大起重能力超过200吨米，其中最大的塔机的最大起重能力超过2000吨米。

凭借多年的行业深耕，达丰设备80%以上项目授自特级及一级EPC承建商，并参与及见证诸如北京市中信银行资讯技术研发基地、港珠澳大桥岛隧工程东人工岛项目、上海浦东国际机场三期扩建工程卫星厅及捷运车站钢结构工程、北京大兴新机场以及山西牛村镇温池村盂县电厂等诸多大型标志性项目的竣工。

达丰设备的项目主要集中在基建、能源、商业和住宅行业，截至2019年年底其在中国参与50%以上的核电站项目及约60%的LNG接收站项目。而在其过往项目中，基建项目、能源项目、商业项目及住宅项目的占比分别分别为25.3%、8.6%、44.0%及21.1%，截至2020年6月30日，达丰设备尚有近三百个在建项目及手头项目。

基于公司具有优良的技术方案与区域部署方案、优质的央企国企特级EPC以及日益扩大的塔式起重设备应用范围，达丰设备的设备利用率一直处于行业高位。

于往绩记录期间，达丰设备的整体利用率平均高达约80%，经计及维修或保养中的塔式起重机或为即将进行的项目而正运至指定项目地点的塔式起重机的整体利用率平均达到约93%，远超行业龙头庞源租赁。而在2019年，行业的塔式起重机平均利用率仅为64%左右。

按照区域发展比重的第一阶段部署，达丰设备在中国合肥、无锡、太仓、重庆及东莞的租赁物业运营八个塔式起重机堆场，持续维持区域竞争优势，以此拉大与小型公司的距离；其还于2019年6月收购扬州一块面积约为94,310平方米的土地，并正在成立扬州维修中心，作为公司高新技术价值转换与配件智能再制造的基地，这样的经验亦将随着市场需要往其他大区复制。

财务稳字当头，毛利率进一步上行

身处建筑业的上游，达丰设备的财务业绩一定程度与建筑业的景气度相关联。弗若斯特沙利文的数据显示，2015-2019年中国建筑业的总产值由约18.1万亿元增至约24.8万亿元，复合年增长率为8.2%。

受益于积极的宏观经济环境，过往达丰设备亦取得稳定的增长势头。2018财年-2020财年其分别实现收益5.49亿元、6.56亿元及7.45亿元，复合年增长率为16.5%；同期实现净利润分别为5106.9万元、6833.6万元及7645.9万元，复合年增长率为22.4%。

无论是收益增长还是利润增长均要快于下游行业的发展，反映达丰设备领跑市场，而利润增速跑赢收益增速，则表征其的盈利能力逐步增强。

若用毛利率进行衡量，达丰设备的盈利改善可见一斑。其的整体毛利率从2018财年的24.7%增至2020财年的34%，大概增长9.3个百分点。细究下来，收入贡献率占比较大的商业、住宅、基建毛利率增幅均超过10%，收入贡献率占比相对小的能源项目毛利率则有所减少，符合资源配比原则。

而在IPO之后，达丰设备拟将募资所得资金用于扩大采购规模，借此抢占更多市场份额，行业头部地位料将巩固，股东投资回报效益还将进一步提高。

建筑业通常回款周期较长，贸易应收款代表已完结工程尚未支付的部分，可在未来直接结转为收入。2018财年-2020财年及2021年第一财季，达丰设备结存贸易应收款分别为2.29亿元、2.67亿元、3.62亿元及4.21亿元，分别占其流动资产比重的48.4%、44.4%、49.5%及52.7%，总体呈现递增的迹象。但达丰设备的客户集中于国有企业和公众公司，违约率普遍较低。事实上，历年达丰设备贸易应收款的减值拨备率均在2%以下，这在行业亦属低位，部分佐证客户资源的优质。

而剩余合约价值是指截至各资产负债表日期尚待完成的工程合约价值，也即未来可预期结转为收入的部分。于2020年10月31日，达丰设备的剩余合约价值为6.98亿元，并预计于截至2021年及2022年3月31日止年度前分别完成合约工程约3.04亿元及3.10亿元，庞大的剩余合约价值无疑能够确保未来收入兑现；另一方面，达丰设备亦在不断承接新项目，如在2020年7月1日至2020年10月31日期间，其获得一项预期合约价值约为2.56亿元的额外合约工程。

前述已提及，源于塔机昂贵，塔机服务行业具有强力的资金壁垒，企业要想进行扩张很多会采用加杠杆的形式，进而导致财务风险畸高。保持稳定增长的同时，达丰设备并不冒昧扩张，这一点难能可贵。其的资产负债率趋降，从2018财年的64%降至2020财年的59.2%，并进一步降至2021年第一财季的56.5%，与之对应的是，利息偿付率从3.5倍增至4.3倍。

归根结底，塔机服务的核心竞争力还是在于服务。塔机属于高危作业，安全事故频发造成影响甚大，安全管控能力自然决定塔机服务企业未来能走多远。达丰设备在业界一直以关注工人安全、服务质量著称，2018财年-2020财年及2021年第一财季其的工伤率分别为0.7%、0.6%、0.5%及0.04%，逐步走低且远低于行业平均水平。

迎接装配式建筑风口，未来业绩有待释放

在中国稳定的经济增长及强劲的建设需求驱动下，中国的塔式起重机服务市场在过往数年中取得快速发展，市场规模从2015年的702亿元增加至2019年的1016亿元，相当于复合年增长率为9.7%。而据弗若斯特沙利文预计，中国的塔机服务市场还将在未来以7.9%的复合年增长率进一步发展，并于2024年达到1488亿元。

但在当前，整个塔机服务市场仍然极为分散，截至2019年年底，整个市场约有7000多名参与者，其中大部分为小型私人公司及所配备塔式起重机总起重能力低（按吨米计）的个人塔式起重机服务供应商；按2019年的收益计，五大参与者仅占约4.0%的市场份额，而在北美，联合租赁一家的市占份额即达13%。

如同大多数行业一样，马太效应有望在这一领域上演，源于业务覆盖全国的大型塔式起重机服务供应商能够利用其人力资源建设、信息技术及良好的品牌形象等系统管理能力获得更多的市场份额。

某种程度而言，新型城镇化的不断推进造就中国建筑业的繁华，从而刺激塔机服务行业的壮大。如今来看，这一大趋势仍将大概率持续，城镇化率预期将由2019年的60.6%增至2024年的68.1%，对比欧美发达国家平均超过80%的城镇化率，尚存很大的增量空间。

尤其是装配式建筑的大力推广，更将为达丰设备这类头部企业带来爆发性发展的机会。根据国务院及住建部发布的《「十三五」装配式建筑行动方案》，到2020年装配式建筑在新建建筑中的比例应超过15%，到2026年超过30%。

装配式建筑的装配往往涉及处理大型及重型建筑结构部件，例如装配式混凝土单元，其对塔式起重机的吊装承载力及吊装精度要求远高于传统的建筑方法，导致对起重能力高于200吨米的大中型塔式起重机的需求增加。

然而，由于有限的财务及技术能力，中国大多数塔式起重机服务供应商没有足够的大中型塔式起重机。根据弗若斯特沙利文的资料，中国目前仅约有20000台适用于装配式建筑的大中型塔式起重机，到2023年，合适塔式起重机的需求缺口估计约为50000至70000台。

搭乘装配式建筑的政策暖风，具备先占优势的达丰设备势必迎来新的机遇期，实现财务业绩的更大丰收。





话题 Press release summary

部门 金融, 业务
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Suntrap Life Technologies Discovers Natural anti-COVID-19 Compound  
Dec 23, 2020 13:00 HKT/SGT
EBON: becoming Qualcomm to the Mining Hardware Industry  
Dec 23, 2020 09:40 HKT/SGT
UNISOC-powered Fibocom L610-EU obtains GCF/CE/NCC Certification   
Dec 23, 2020 09:00 HKT/SGT
Avaloq's Acquisition by NEC Successfully Completed  
Dec 23, 2020 08:58 HKT/SGT
MITSUBISHI MOTORS Starts First Overseas Production of OUTLANDER PHEV in Thailand  
Dec 23, 2020 08:01 HKT/SGT
ZONBONG LANDSCAPE Environmental Limited (1855.HK) Announces its Global Offering  
Dec 22, 2020 20:43 HKT/SGT
Updates to HKTDC event arrangements in first half of 2021  
Dec 22, 2020 18:00 HKT/SGT
Champion REIT is Honoured with Prestigious Accolades in Multiple Categories amidst Challenging 2020  
Dec 22, 2020 17:30 HKT/SGT
Redsun Services is Given 'Buy' Rating by CMB International, Target Price Rises to HK$9.17  
Dec 22, 2020 14:30 HKT/SGT
Toyota Shows e-Palette Geared Towards Practical MaaS Applications  
Dec 22, 2020 14:20 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
顶部 | 关于我们 | 服务 | 合作伙伴 | 联系人 | 隐私权政策 | 使用条款 | RSS
美国： +1 800 291 0906 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6653 1210 | 东京： +81 3 6859 8575

       