|Monday, 21 December 2020, 09:13 HKT/SGT
香港, 2020年12月21日 - (亚太商讯) - 稻草熊娱乐集团已通过港交所上市聆讯，市场预期明年年初招股。公司是中国主要的剧集制片商及发行商，业务覆盖电视剧及网剧的投资、开发、制作和发行，其为2019年唯一一家在五大电视台及三大网络视频平台均有发行剧集的发行商及制片商。根据弗若斯特沙利文报告，按2019年首轮播映电视剧数目计，公司于中国所有剧集制片商及发行商中排名第四，市场份额为6.0%。公司的收入从2017年的人民币5.429亿元增长到2019年的人民币7.651亿元，复合年增长率为18.7%。截至2020年上半年，公司的经调整利润达7,208万人民币，同比增长71%，并已超过2019年全年经调整利润。值得注意是爱奇艺为公司的第二大股东。
话题 Press release summary
部门 金融, 业务
