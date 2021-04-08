Libertex客户获得独一无二的体验

|
|
|
|在线交易员获得了Libertex的惊喜定制奥迪RSQ8
|
伦敦, 2021年4月8日 - (亚太商讯) - 3月25日，一位在线交易狂热者从Libertex那里收到了一份意想不到的礼物，形式是在Tottenham Hotspur足球俱乐部的主场赠送的一种定制汽车。
自定义Yiannimize奥迪RSQ8移交给Libertex幸运客户
来自伦敦的36岁年轻人在Libertex的最新促销活动中获得了最高奖项：由Yiannimize团队定制的全新奥迪RSQ8。标准的RSQ8已经是最高级别的高级车，但是由于Yianni和他的团队的支持，这辆车散发出与众不同的风格。
Tottenham Hotspur足球俱乐部的顶级球星打电话给Yiannimize来安排奥迪RSQ8的定制工作，Yianni本人在俱乐部的Tottenham Hotspur体育场的主场向这位Libertex客户提供了A-list风格的增强型汽车。
Libertex首席营销官Marios Chailis说：“我们可以通过这个简单的使命宣言来总结我们的全部哲学思想：换取更多。” “交易不是关于图表或在电子表格上移动数字。这是一次真正的机会，使人们能够去追求自己生活中所需要的少一点钱。我们启动了这个平台，使每个人都可以轻松进行资产交易，这是我们展示使用我们的技术可能实现的一切的完美方式。”
Tottenham Hotspur队合伙人执行官罗斯·迪克森说：“ Libertex一直是很棒的合作伙伴，能够成为如此激动人心的事情的一部分真是太好了。能够欢迎获胜者进入我们的家中领取他们的奖品确实是一个宏伟的赛事！我敢肯定我们将很快能够进行更多此类活动。”
Spurs 队的球员们本身很高兴看到奖金将如何获得。他们录制了个性化的问候语，说：``我们希望您喜欢它！记住，为更多交易而努力，来吧， Spurs！''
当幸运的客户一见到这辆车时，Yiannimize和Libertex的期望都得到了证明。他根本没有理由期待这辆车。对于他来说，这真是一个惊喜，只是对忠实客户的一种回报。
要观看相关视频，请单击此处 https://youtu.be/24k7qRE9Iw4
Libertex：交易更多
Libertex是一个快速，用户友好的交易平台，使用户可以通过Web或智能手机24/7全天候在金融市场上进行交易。该经纪人提供超过250种金融工具，包括股票，股票，货币，指数，石油和天然气，贵金属等。凭借20多年的金融市场和在线交易经验，Libertex赢得了40多个国际奖项，其中包括2020年《外汇报告》和《欧洲CEO》杂志授予的最佳交易平台两项殊荣。
Libertex长期以来一直处于交易技术的最前沿，但是随着其新的Trade For More计划的到来，该公司将把获得市场成功的机会提升到一个新的水平。除了其他特别活动外，Libertex还通过足球奖品和其官方足球合作伙伴Tottenham Hotspur和瓦伦西亚CF的贵宾通道，与所有客户分享了对美丽运动的热爱。
伦敦是Libertex的最新停靠港，因为该公司计划在不久的将来在英国首都建立新总部。要了解更多信息，请访问Libertex.com。
Libertex Group
Vashiotis Business Center, Neapoli 3107, Cyprus
media@libertex.com
https://libertex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/libertex_europe/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/libertex_official/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Libertex.EU/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3bsfQMKbfXxIRup8IRM-dw
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@libertex_official?lang=af-ZA
资料来源: Libertex Group
话题 Press release summary
部门 FX & Digital Currencies, Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
Libertex Client Receives One-of-a-Kind Experience
Apr 8, 2021 21:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
HKTDC International Sourcing Show | ONLINE attracts 23,000 buyers
Apr 8, 2021 19:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
MMC Corporation Berhad Chooses Ramco Systems to Digitally Transform Five Ports in Malaysia's Single Largest Port Transformation Programme
Apr 8, 2021 17:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Launches the First NFT Trading Platform in Hong Kong
Apr 8, 2021 16:27 HKT/SGT
|
|
Overview of Honda and Acura Exhibits for Auto Shanghai 2021
Apr 8, 2021 14:25 HKT/SGT
|
|
AEON Credit Proposes Final Dividend of 18 HK Cents for FY2020 amid Solid Fundamentals
Apr 8, 2021 13:46 HKT/SGT
|
|
NEC and Cisco expand strategic partnership to help advance global deployments of 5G IP transport networks
Apr 8, 2021 13:26 HKT/SGT
|
|
Toyota Launches LS and Mirai Equipped with "Advanced Drive" that Enables Drivers and Cars to Drive Together in Japan
Apr 8, 2021 12:40 HKT/SGT
|
|
Fujitsu and Trend Micro Demonstrate Solution To Secure Private 5G
Apr 8, 2021 12:08 HKT/SGT
|
|
The Executive Centre launches the "What Is An Office" campaign
Apr 8, 2021 11:12 HKT/SGT
|
|
More Press release >>