碧桂园2020年销售业绩出炉：全年累计权益销售额5706.6亿

香港, 2021年1月6日 - (亚太商讯) - 1月4日，碧桂园发布最新公告称，2020年12月单月实现归属本公司股东权益的合同销售金额约128.2亿元，同比增加3.73%;归属本公司股东权益的合同销售建筑面积约147万平方米，同比增加1.43%。
2020年，碧桂园累计实现归属本公司股东权益的合同销售金额约5706.6亿元，较2019年同比增加3.34%;归属本公司股东权益的合同销售建筑面积约6733万平方米，较2019年同比增加7.95%。
第三方研究机构公布的全口径统计显示，碧桂园2020年销售业绩继续稳居行业首位。 接近碧桂园的消息人士表示，2020年上半年，受疫情影响，工地施工时间减少一定程度影响了房企全年供货。 在疫情背景下，碧桂园以如此庞大的体量仍能取得稳健增长，展现出公司强大的实力和韧性。
此外，统计显示，2020年1-11月，碧桂园共获取权益土地金额合计1725亿元，预计全年新获取土地金额约2000亿元，新获土储至少可转化为6500亿至7000亿权益货值，这也为公司未来增长打下了坚实的基础。
