  • Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Wednesday, 2 December 2020, 17:59 HKT/SGT
来源 百胜中国
中国营养学会 – 百胜餐饮健康基金揭晓2020年度资助项目暨第十三届餐饮健康学术研讨会召开
后疫情 新常态 聚焦餐饮营养发展

香港, 2020年12月2日 - (亚太商讯)  - 日前，中国营养学会 – 百胜餐饮健康基金年会暨第十三届餐饮健康学术研讨会在重庆召开。紧扣当前大环境，本次大会围绕「后疫情 新常态 聚焦餐饮营养发展」的主题，对后疫情时代餐饮营养健康发展的新趋势进行了深入探讨。


中国营养学会副理事长杨晓光致辞


百胜中国CEO屈翠容为大会发表视频寄语


中国工程院院士陈君石致辞


陈君石院士、杨晓光教授、王立志女士为获资助项目颁发证书


苏宜香教授、马爱国教授为获资助项目颁发证书


与会专家分享报告




在大会主题学术研讨环节，与会专家围绕大会主题分享了疫情期间食物消费情况、食物浪费等营养领域热点问题的报告，现场反响热烈。

此外，大会现场公布了获得2020年度基金资助的7个项目。其中，「基于网络订餐平台的餐饮业单人份套餐研究及菜肴份量推荐研究」等中标项目将研究方向聚焦在后疫情时代下大众的新兴消费习惯与营养需求。中国工程院陈君石院士、中国营养学会副理事长杨晓光教授、马爱国教授、荣誉理事苏宜香教授、百胜中国首席公共事务官王立志（Alice Wang）女士等基金管委会成员，以及中国科学院地理所所长成升魁教授、中山大学公共卫生学院朱惠莲教授、北京市营养源研究所的何梅教授等专家学者、政府相关部门代表以及媒体代表出席了会议。

中国营养学会杨晓光副理事长代表杨月欣理事长为大会致辞，并提到，「在今年疫情的特殊情况下，营养健康受到高度重视。中国营养学会 – 百胜餐饮健康基金多年来始终专注餐饮营养领域，从多方面研究餐饮业营养健康的方向和趋势。随着研究成果的不断累积和深入，相信基金的价值在未来能够得到更好的体现和提升。」

百胜中国首席执行官屈翠容（Joey Wat）通过视频为大会发表寄语，对获得基金资助的项目团队表示了祝贺，并提到：「2020年是特别艰难的一年，面对新冠疫情带来的挑战，百胜中国积极应对，在保护员工和消费者健康的同时，提供安心、高质量的供餐保障。未来，我们会继续开拓进取，加强与学术界的合作，携手社会各界助力健康中国建设。」

中国工程院陈君石院士在致辞中肯定了在特殊情势下餐饮营养健康学术研讨会议举办的意义和作用，并对中国营养学会 – 百胜餐饮健康基金资助项目的研究成果，能在未来更好地在餐饮营养领域起到更大的作用表达了期许。

中国营养学会 – 百胜餐饮健康基金是中国营养学会与百胜中国共同设立的，用于支持餐饮健康及营养科学研究的专项基金，主要资助以「餐饮营养健康」为前提，与「在外就餐」、「城市居民健康」相关联的科学研究项目或健康调查研究项目。结合营养健康发展的趋势和方向，基金2020年优先支持三个研究方向：分别为互联网餐饮相关营养健康调查与教育、餐饮行业在「三减」中的创新技术、以及落实《健康中国行动（2019-2030年）》中餐饮相关目标营养健康餐厅创建及其模式研究。基金今年共计收到超过50份项目申请，经过专家团队的审核及基金管理委员会的投票表决，最终，扬州大学孟祥忍主持的「新型低盐加工技术对传统四川泡菜质量的影响及机制研究」，以及北京市营养源研究所张燕主持的「基于网络订餐平台的餐饮业单人份套餐研究及菜肴份量推荐研究」等共七个项目获得基金资助。

在学术研讨会环节，与会专家就「后疫情 新常态 聚焦餐饮营养发展」主题进行了分享和讨论。来自北京市营养源研究所的何梅教授分享了在疫情影响下，各种食物的消费变化的统计数据和分析。中科院地理所所长成升魁教授，针对今年食物浪费的热点问题，分享了中国餐饮食物浪费及其效应的报告。中山大学公共卫生学院的朱惠莲教授则介绍了有关膳食与免疫力、疾病等的相关性的研究分享。百胜中国的代表在会上分享了百胜中国在产品创新、数字化和外送方面的行动和成果。在场的专家、媒体针对报告中的内容展开了热烈的讨论。此外，2019年度基金资助项目的负责人就项目研究的进展成果进行了呈报。

中国营养学会 – 百胜餐饮健康基金由百胜中国于2007年设立的专项公益基金 –「中国肯德基餐饮健康基金」基础上发展而来，目前已成为国内餐饮健康领域最具规模和影响力的专项研究基金。截至2020年，该专项基金已累计资助80多个科研项目，总资助金额超过1900万元。

此外，百胜中国长期积极助力全民健康教育科普推广工作。自2016年起，百胜中国连续五年全力支持「全民营养周」活动，围绕「吃动平衡」和「合理膳食」为主要内容，通过全国肯德基餐厅网络，以餐盘垫纸形式面向公众进行科普宣传，累计覆盖超过1.2亿人次。百胜中国还联合中国市场监管报社等合作机构共同发起2020年「百胜杯」食品安全与营养健康知识大学生竞赛，采取在线线下相结合方式开展知识竞赛，覆盖了全国10个城市超过50所高校，使食品安全与营养健康知识通过微博等新媒体平台引发了广泛分享讨论。而励行节约，践行新风尚方面，百胜中国旗下肯德基餐厅于今年9月开始试点食物银行。肯德基充分利用大数据计算等方式，在采购、生产、销售等环节通过科学的管理，做到最大程度的节约。受客流、天气等动态因素影响，部分餐厅会有少量的未售出食物。为此肯德基引入了新颖的「食物银行」模式，将餐厅每日节余的食物免费分享给外围有需要的居民，积极探索餐饮行业的「光盘行动」。目前该模式已在深圳、广州、福州、南京等地部分餐厅试点推出，受到外围小区的好评。

关于百胜中国控股有限公司

百胜中国控股有限公司是Yum! Brands于中国内地的特许经营商，获授肯德基、必胜客及塔可贝尔三大品牌在中国内地的独家经营和授权经营权。肯德基是中国领先的快餐品牌；必胜客是中国领先的休闲餐饮品牌；塔可贝尔是源自加州、专门提供墨西哥风味食品的连锁餐饮品牌。百胜中国还独家拥有小肥羊、黄记煌、东方既白及COFFii & JOY餐饮品牌。百胜中国亦与Lavazza合作，于中国探索及开发Lavazza咖啡店品牌概念。截至2020年9月底，公司拥有10,150家餐厅，覆盖中国超过1,400个城镇。百胜中国在2020年《财富》美国500强榜单中排名第361位。在2020年，百胜中国连续第二年入选彭博两性平等指数，并连续第二年荣获中国杰出雇主认证。欲了解更多详情，请访问 http://ir.yumchina.com

投资者关系联络方式:
电话：+86 21 2407 7556 / +852 2267 5801
IR@YumChina.com

媒体联络方式:
百胜中国
电话：+86 21 2407 7510
Media@YumChina.com

方圣洁
电话：+852 3103 0125 / +852 9842 8809
celia.fong@citigatedewerogerson.com


Dec 2, 2020 17:59 HKT/SGT
话题 Press release summary

部门 金融, 业务
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2020 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
