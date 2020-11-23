Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Monday, November 23, 2020
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Monday, 23 November 2020, 15:42 HKT/SGT
来源 俊和建築控股有限公司
俊和公布「组装合成建筑法」研发成果
俊和成香港首家建筑公司以「混凝土组装合成建筑法」建造最高达40层的楼宇
专利墙壁连接技术减少墙身厚度 增加楼房实用面积

香港, 2020年11月23日 - (亚太商讯)  - 俊和建筑控股有限公司（「俊和」）一直积极研发针对建造业的创新科技，以提升建造效率，推动建造业转型。为配合建造业创新发展的大趋势，俊和联同巴马丹拿集团（「巴马丹拿」）研发了创新的「墙壁连接技术」，应用于「混凝土组装合成建筑法」（「混凝土MiC」）上，此技术以及整套混凝土组装合成建筑方法已通过屋宇署的「预先认可机制」（In-principle Acceptance），允许其应用于香港的楼宇发展项目；而「混凝土MiC」的「墙壁连接技术」也获批专利，让俊和成为香港首家建筑公司，拥有以此建筑法的设计及施工方案，可建造最高达40层的楼宇，大大提升建造效能。


以俊和及巴马丹拿研发的混凝土MiC建成之「五面模块两房单位」BIM模型


「MiC」是一种创新的建筑方法，透过「先装后嵌」的概念，把现场建筑工序转移至厂房进行，预先在厂房中制造独立的「组装合成」组件（包括装饰工程、固定装置﹑配件及屋宇设施的组装工序），再运送至工地装嵌，故楼宇在组件送达工地前已大致完成。「MiC」目的是减省现场施工工序，避免建筑过程受天气、劳动资源和场地限制，提升建造业的生产力、安全及可持续性，从而令建造过程更易掌控及更安全。

现时香港「MiC」模块主要采用「钢结构」模式，与之相比，俊和及巴马丹拿所研发的「混凝土MiC」具相当大的成本效益。首先，已获批专利的「墙壁连接技术」能令墙身厚度减少，增加楼房实用面积；而混凝土结构模块的最大优点是耐用性高，亦容易达至订明耐火要求；保养方面，混凝土模块由建造完成至首次维修保养之时距较钢结构模块长，往后维修频繁程度亦相对低；再者，混凝土模块应用于楼宇图则设计上灵活性强，可除去传统「MiC」倾向「死板」之观感；同时，以混凝土建造的楼房，于隔音及隔热方面等效能均表现良好，故此，俊和认为混凝土模块更切合私楼市场普遍期望及要求。

「混凝土MiC」具备以上多项建筑优势，然而其模块复杂精细，在设计及施工上均有不同难度及限制。幸而俊和拥有丰富的建造经验和专业成熟的建筑信息模型 (BIM)团队，能于此领域中提供一站式由设计至建造的解决方案，将「混凝土MiC」纯熟运用于各工程项目之中；而巴马丹拿亦拥有丰富工程设计经验，其MiC技术发展成熟，于「混凝土MiC」研发上大有助力。

俊和建筑控股行政总裁李家粦测量师表示︰「公司多年来一直致力研发适用于建筑行业的创新科技，能够成功引入『混凝土MiC』，以及成为香港首家建筑公司以此技术建造最高达40层的楼宇，我们实在感到十分鼓舞。凭借俊和50多年建筑经验和专业成熟的团队，以及巴马丹拿的专业设计方案，定能将此技术推而广之，应用于更多建造项目上。未来，我们会继续致力研发针对建筑业的创新科技，为香港建筑业的未来出一分力，携手建构更宜居及更先进城市。」

俊和旗下的创新科技品牌「Inno@ChunWo」，于元朗设立一个名为「俊和创展基地」的创新科技展示中心，预计于明年初启用。中心将会展示以「混凝土」及「钢结构」两种MiC模式建造的示范单位，日后亦会加入不同的建造业创新科技予业界及公众参观。



Nov 23, 2020 15:42 HKT/SGT
话题 Press release summary

部门 金融, 业务, Construction
