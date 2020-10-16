中国恒大：有充足现金按期偿还所有到期债务

|
|Friday, 16 October 2020, 22:51 HKT/SGT
香港, 2020年10月16日 - (亚太商讯) - 10月16日，中国恒大公司秘书方家俊向媒体澄清，其在近日投资者会上的发言被个别参会者断章取义和误导性传播。方家俊表示，中国恒大成立以来一直稳健运营，24年来共计借款20523笔，从未出现利息晚付、本金逾期归还的情况。公司有充足现金按期偿还所有到期债务。
Oct 16, 2020 22:51 HKT/SGT
