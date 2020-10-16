Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 16, 2020
ACN新闻在线能提供全方位的服务。对于希望向媒体、业界和金融市场披露和传播信息的公司和组织，我们能为您安排实时的新闻发布。ACN新闻在线的新闻稿包括英文、简体中文、繁体中文、韩文和日文等多种语言版本。
Friday, 16 October 2020, 22:51 HKT/SGT
中国恒大：有充足现金按期偿还所有到期债务

香港, 2020年10月16日 - (亚太商讯)  - 10月16日，中国恒大公司秘书方家俊向媒体澄清，其在近日投资者会上的发言被个别参会者断章取义和误导性传播。方家俊表示，中国恒大成立以来一直稳健运营，24年来共计借款20523笔，从未出现利息晚付、本金逾期归还的情况。公司有充足现金按期偿还所有到期债务。

Oct 16, 2020 22:51 HKT/SGT
话题 Press release summary

部门 金融, 业务
