欧康维视中报巨亏起底 这家眼科新贵手握大把现金，其实不差钱？

|Thursday, 27 August 2020, 13:47 HKT/SGT
香港, 2020年8月27日 - (亚太商讯) - 新股欧康维视生物 (1477) 昨日公布了2020年上半年业绩，收益为195万元 (人民币‧下同) ，但受人瞩目的是公司期内亏损及全面开支总额为17.42亿元。
但仔细研究之下，亏损的快速增长主要是因与优先股相关的转换期权及购股权公平值的变动，17.42亿的亏损里其实有15亿是来自优先股公允价值的一次性账面损失，在港交所的国际会计准则下，此类优先股会体现为对股东的负债，其公允价值的上升会记录于公司账面的亏损，但对公司实际运营并无太大影响。甚至，市场上还有这样一个说法——这项“亏损”值越高，公司的往绩估值增长就越快。
实际公司的经调整亏损及全面开支总额（剔除优先股的公允价值变动损失以及以股份为基础的酬金开支）仅为6,118.5万（其中包含超4,000万的上市费用），在已披露中报的18A生物医药公司中甚至算得上极其“勤俭持家”。
截止2020年6月30日公司尚有银行结余及现金7.5亿元，另外再加上公司7月IPO募集资金净额总计达16.46亿，可见公司手头现金充裕，足以应付营运开支，并为长远发展提供了充足的资金。
