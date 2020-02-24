众多利好！DB3数字货币电子银行即将于2020年隆重启幕！

|
伦敦, 2020年2月24日 - (亚太商讯) - 据DB3集团消息，经过2019年度的众多技术研发和资金积累，DB3数字货币电子银行已经达成了多项创新性技术指标，并获得了多个国际化财团以及专业财经人士的大力支持，即将于2020年正式面世！
据悉，DB3国际控股有限公司成立于英国伦敦，注册资金为1亿英镑，核心业务涵盖数字货币、区块链及银行相关领域。旗下DB3数字货币电子银行主要面向重要机构和高净值人士，并为全球客户提供基于区块链和数字货币领域的针对性投资和运作。
截至2019年底，已有包括ASK、美国今日财经、明雅财经、福克斯等权威财经媒体针对DB3数字货币电子银行发表了多篇长期看好的新闻报导。另外，在世界知名的众多财经论坛中，职业财经评论人也对DB3表示有强烈的兴趣，对其发展十分看好。在众多利好消息的影响下，整个数字货币市场2020年也将在DB3的引领下，进入一个新的发展高度，呈现一个全新的数字货币生态。
DB3数字货币电子银行之所以能获得如此多的关注和看好，这与其特别的投资理念和“银行化”服务有着重要的联系。DB3从成立之初，便致力于让用户享受“银行化”的数字货币操作以及服务，使用者的存储将以加密数字货币保管，可进行多方面的数字货币操作，可随时查看DB3的投资事务历史记录，且投资记录不得被更改，这便是DB3资金安全的重要保证。另外，平衡投资策略作为DB3的核心投资理念，也将会全程贯穿于多项业务之中。独有的智能化MT4系统还将进行24小时的投资监控，确保用户的稳定收入。
因此，DB3数字货币电子银行一经成立，便在全世界范围内收获了大批的支持者，并视其为未来数字货币市场的领军企业。在如此强势的市场表现下，DB3的高管也表示，DB3的成立除了满足客户对于数字货币市场的币值资产管理需求外，还将开发其更大的市场潜能，将DB3数字货币电子银行打造成行业新标杆，以此推动行业迈入下一个新时代！
|
|
|
|
